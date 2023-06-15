Google has announced an expansion of Google Lens' capabilities by providing users with information related to skin conditions they might see on their bodies. The computer vision-powered app can now recognize physical conditions such as moles, rashes, bumps, or even hair loss, offering support in identifying them.

Users can simply upload a picture or photograph to Google Lens, which will then initiate a search for visual matches. This update is particularly helpful for individuals seeking to understand whether medical attention or over-the-counter treatments are needed. However, it's important to note that the new feature doesn't constitute a medical diagnosis.

The updated Google Lens comes as a follow-up to Google's attempt to launch an AI-driven app in 2021, which aimed to diagnose skin, hair, and nail conditions. However, due to regulatory restrictions and the need for Food and Drug Administration approval in the U.S., the app's debut in the E.U. was met with barriers and eventually declined by Google.

Apart from identifying skin conditions, Google Lens is also bolstering its capabilities by integrating with Bard, Google's AI-powered chatbot. This allows users to include images in their Bard prompts, with Lens working in tandem to provide context and understanding to the chatbot. This integration enhances Bard's ability to answer user queries more effectively.

As a competitor to ChatGPT, Bard is receiving considerable attention from Google, with ongoing investments in generative AI technologies. One of the most recent updates includes the capability for the chatbot to write, execute, and test its code in the background. This advanced feature strengthens Bard's programming skills and problem-solving abilities. Moreover, in May, Google collaborated with Adobe to bring art generation to the AI chatbot.

