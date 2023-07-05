Joining the trend of evolving instant messaging services, Google Chat is ushering in an era of increased personalization by incorporating some features reminiscent of WhatsApp. This transformation sees Google Chat transforming from being predominantly business-oriented to fostering a more personal communication environment.

Firstly, a highly requested feature that allows users to edit or erase their text messages has been introduced. The process for implementing these functions remains familiar to users. Users need simply to press and hold the text to be altered, whereby options to either edit or delete appear. For those interacting on the desktop version, a mouse hover over the relevant message will reveal these options.

In response to the need for clarity in bustling group chats, Google is facilitating direct quoting of messages. This new citation feature ensures that the context is preserved, minimizing misunderstandings and improving efficiency in communication.

Lastly, Google Chat simplifies housekeeping by providing an option to hide chats that have been inactive for at least one week. Users can thus decongest their chat environments, improving focus and productivity.

All these features discussed are ready for deployment. Google Chat users only need to install the readily available patch on their desktop computers or smartphones to experience these enhancements.

This update reflects a broader industry trend where business communication platforms are making a push towards becoming more user-friendly, personal, and sociable.

With the rise of remote work and the boundary between work and personal life becoming increasingly blurred, such shifts are expected to be the norm in the industry. More and more platforms would come into play, merging business needs with personal requirements to provide all-in-one connectivity solutions.