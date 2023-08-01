As reported by Axios, Google has begun a significant shift, planning to infuse its Assistant with capabilities driven by generative AI. A part of the team has reportedly embarked on this journey, initially focusing on mobile applications.

A leaked internal email reveals that Google's aspirations include a 'supercharged' Assistant powered by cutting-edge large language models (LLMs). These models resemble the technology that runs ChatGPT and Google’s own Bard chatbot.

Changes are underway at Google; Axios reported that the organization is restructuring the team that works on the Assistant, receiving from an internal source that a few positions are being consolidated. The real impact on the workforce remains obscure; however, Axios suggests 'dozens' of employees were laid off.

In the midst of these adjustments, Google's dedication to the Assistant remains unwavering. ‘We are deeply committed to the Assistant, and we view its future outlook in very positive light,’ wrote Peeyush Ranjan, the Vice President of Google Assistant, and Duke Dukellis, the company's Product Director, in the leaked email.

While the specifics of the features plotted for the Assistant remain undisclosed, inferences to similar AI-driven platforms like the Bard chatbot offer a glimpse into possible functionalities. The Assistant could exploit Bard's technology, hence equipping itself to source answers to queries from vast expanses of online information.

'Hundreds of millions of people rely on the Assistant each month, and our commitment to providing them with excellent experiences remains uncompromised,’ responded Jennifer Rodstrom, a spokesperson for Google, to The Verge. She went on to add, 'We are thrilled about the prospect of LLMs enabling us to supercharge the Assistant and enhance its performance.'

