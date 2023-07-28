Android users currently leveraging Google Maps are in for a treat. The long-standing voice input feature within the app, which has been criticized for its slow response and lack of accuracy, has been replaced by a new, faster and more reliable version powered by Google Assistant.

This significant transition, which is currently in a broad rollout stage across Android devices, incorporates a reimagined voice input system in place of the outdated 'Speech Services' element. Though 'Speech Services' was common across various Android applications, its functionality was considered obsolete, and the interface was seen as overdue for an update.

Thanks to the new voice input version, powered by Google Assistant, there's a fresh and faster navigation approach at users' disposal. When the feature is first initiated, users can encounter a new interface declaring the availability of 'faster ways to search on Maps.'

This contemporary interface manifests as a card that occupies the majority of the screen. The card furnishes users with shortcuts for searching for diverse items such as restaurants, gas stations, and analogous categories. The salient feature of this upgrade is the noticeable enhancement in voice search speed and the introduction of visual feedback. Users can now observe a live demonstration of their verbal instructions as the app now recognizes commands faster.

This progressive adaptation is believed to be implemented at the server-side and is discernible in the latest Google Maps version 11.90 for Android.

