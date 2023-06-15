Google has recently unveiled new features for its experimental Search Generative Experience (SGE), which was introduced in May. By leveraging its extensive proprietary data and AI technology, the search giant aims to create a more enriching and interactive experience for users, particularly in travel and shopping-related queries. These enhancements in search capabilities come as an ambitious attempt to go toe-to-toe with AI-operated search competitors such as You.com and Perplexity AI.

When users inquire about a place or destination using Google Search, they will now see snapshots that compile vital information from the web, along with user reviews, business profile details, and images. For instance, asking a question like, "Is this restaurant suitable for large groups?" will yield a comprehensive snapshot that includes details from multiple sources about the restaurant. Similarly, when users are shopping for a product like Bluetooth speakers, SGE will provide essential factors to consider, such as product descriptions, reviews, ratings, prices, images, and recommendations.

According to Rany Ng, VP of Search, Google's SGE sets itself apart from its competitors by leveraging the company's proprietary data, which encompasses more than 200 million places worldwide and 35 billion product listings. The improved experience in SGE aims to provide valuable insights that guide users through their search, simplifying the planning process and allowing them to spend more time enjoying their endeavors.

Alongside the new SGE capabilities, Google has also announced the upcoming Add to Sheets experiment. This feature enables users to insert a search result directly into a spreadsheet and share it with friends, family members, or collaborators effortlessly. To access these new features, users will need to enroll in Search Labs, Google's testing ground for innovative search-related technologies. Currently, this service is only available in English for users in the U.S.

