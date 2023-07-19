In the dynamic realm of technology, the global tech titan, Google, is at the forefront of another innovation. As a part of its continual experimentation with artificial intelligence (AI), Google is extending a unique feature on its video conferencing platform, Google Meet, where users can enjoy AI-generated backgrounds for their calls.

The feature was first brought to public attention through a Twitter post by Artem Russakovsii and is currently available only for select participants of Google Workspace Labs.

According to Google's support page (via XDA Developers), the process of using this functionality involves an interactive experience where users, who are a part of this experiment, can activate it by choosing Apply Visual Effects > Generate a background. This action will open up a prompt, where you can enter a theme like “Luxurious living room interior” and choose a style from options like “Photography,” “Illustration,” or “Fantasy.” Based on the theme provided, the feature will generate and suggest different background visuals.

Maintaining safety is a crucial aspect when it comes to content generation. Recognizing this, Google has given the testing users the ability to provide feedback about any content they deem unsafe. This extra step helps ensure that the technology remains seamlessly integrated with user safety and compliance at heart.

Delving deep into AI-driven technologies, Google had previously explored background creation using AI in May when it announced a fresh feature for Android at its Google I/O developer conference. Additionally, in April, Snap had also rolled out a similar feature providing generative-AI-based background creation for Snapchat+ subscribers. No- and low-code platforms like AppMaster are also exploring AI integration strategies and redefining application development by making it more accessible and efficient.