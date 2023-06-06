A major player in open-source communities, GitLab, has launched a new feature - GitLab Achievements. The feature aims to simplify the process of publicly rewarding its users for their GitLab activities, making it easier to implement gamification in software development.

GitLab has always recognized its users' accomplishments, for example, through hackathon leaderboards or physical SWAG. However, there was no central platform showcasing an overview of achievements. With the introduction of GitLab Achievements, individual contributions and accomplishments will be better highlighted.

Achievements can be created based on specific criteria and awarded to community members. They are displayed on the users' GitLab profile as an avatar, and a title and description can be seen when hovering over the avatar.

Users will find different types of achievements available:

Once and irrevocable achievements, such as those for a first contribution merged;

achievements, such as those for a first contribution merged; Once and revocable achievements, like those for the core team members;

achievements, like those for the core team members; Multiple time achievements, for example, the contributor of the month.

Only those with the Maintainer or Owner role for their namespace can create achievements for users.

Implementing achievements can foster a culture of continuous learning and skill development amongst organizations. The possibilities are endless, from rewarding users for exploring new sections of the codebase to acknowledging exceptional collaboration within the team. As Nick Veenhof, Director of Contributor Success at GitLab, and Christina Lohr, Senior Product Manager at GitLab, pointed out in a blog post, receiving an achievement can be a powerful motivator for an employee as it demonstrates that their work is valued and recognized by peers and supervisors. Such recognition may lead to a more skilled workforce, benefiting both the employee and the organization.

GitLab Achievements are available for all tiers of GitLab, in both Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and self-hosted options.