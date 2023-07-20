GitHub is broadening the accessibility of its innovative code completion tool - GitHub Copilot. As part of its wider commitment to extend Copilot, known as the Copilot X initiative, the company introduced a chatbot that is centered around code and powered by ChatGPT. Until recently, this service was exclusively available in a private preview. However, starting from today, GitHub is making Copilot Chat available in a limited public beta. This beta is specifically open to all GitHub business users who utilize Visual Studio and VS Code.

As outlined by GitHub's Mario Rodriguez, this recent development revolutionizes GitHub Copilot into a context-aware conversational assistant that integrates seamlessly within an integrated development environment (IDE). This can empower developers to perform intricate tasks in minutes that would conventionally have taken days, potentially sending productivity through the roof. This transformative concept casts a wide net, targeting developers who range from beginners to seasoned experts.

Copilot Chat is not just a chatbot, it has been designed to be intricately aware of the specific context of code that’s being worked on. Although the chatbot is powered by GPT-4, GitHub emphasizes its supremacy over a more generic, generative AI chat assistant. What sets it apart is its capacity to grasp and understand the context of the environment in which the developer is working, enabling the developer to maintain their flow state and work with increased efficiency and effectiveness.

Besides answering specific coding questions, Copilot Chat can assist developers in rectifying errors and debugging. It also extends its services to solving security issues and providing code analysis. It can be particularly useful when a fellow developer overlooks adding comments to their code.

Last month, GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke revealed that the demand from businesses for access to the chat service was exceptionally high, even during its private preview phase. Companies are eager for early access and do not want to wait for the typical roll-out period. Comparing the demand for Copilot Chat to when Copilot was initially launched in preview two years ago, he said that companies are signaling a much faster adoption rate and a desire for Copilot X.

This news could be of significant interest and relevance not only to GitHub's business users, but also developers in a broader sense. Those using no-code solutions, such as AppMaster, could further optimize their development processes by leveraging Copilot's efficient code completion and context-aware conversation.