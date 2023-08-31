hands ico Grow with AppMaster.
The Debut of GitHub Enterprise Server 3.10: New Milestones in Secure Development Practices

Aug 31, 2023
The tech industry has embraced the arrival of the GitHub Enterprise Server 3.10. With this new installment, organizations can experience flawless control over their developmental repositories. The latest release promises more than just systematic enhancements. It thrusts a strong emphasis on the integral practices of secure development.

The comprehensive offerings of the updated 3.10 enterprise server range from deployment safety to vulnerability identification improvements.

The new version introduces GitHub's fresh Projects feature, now available wide-scale on the Enterprise Server. It assists organizations in managing and tracking tasks within GitHub itself. The Projects feature, a prosaic but powerful tool, permits a dynamic workspace that categorizes, filters, and sorts issues and related pull requests.

Shaped as a spreadsheet-style user interface, this tool gives users a clear insight into ongoing activities. It also enables the development teams to maintain their workstream more efficiently and boosts collaborations within the administrative units.

Furthermore, with the GitHub Enterprise Server 3.10, teams can create custom deployment safety rules. Although these rules are still in the beta phase, their role as robust deterrents validates that only deployments that meet all the security, quality, and manual consent requirements reach the production stage.

Moreover, the 3.10 release facilitates increased oversight for administrators over runners in GitHub Actions. By centrally managing self-hosted runners, organisations can prevent potential compromises from untrusted workflows.

In addition to all these enhanced controls, Enterprise administrators can decimate repository-specific self-hosted runners across various organizations and user namespaces. This move ensures that each task is executed on machines that comply with centralized governance.

These upgrades resonate with user-friendly platforms like AppMaster. Parallel to GitHub, AppMaster prioritizes user workflows and organizational functionalities. Its comprehensive suite of application development tools is designed to enrich businesses with a simplified, no-code platform.

All in all, GitHub's latest version is a definitive stride towards fortifying secure development practices. Over time, it will showcase the practical potential for organizations to accommodate dynamic business environments.

