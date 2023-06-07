Google has revealed that generative AI support in Vertex AI, the company's machine learning platform, is now generally available. The features draw from Google's models, such as PaLM 2, Imagen, and Codey.

With Vertex AI, developers can access PaLM's features for text generation and classification, creating ChatGPT-like multi-turn chat experiences, and utilizing a text-embedding API for tasks like semantic search and recommendation engines. These models will be included in the Vertex AI 'Model Garden,' Google's collection of enterprise-ready foundation and task-specific models, as well as the low-code Generative AI Studio.

The announcement closely aligns with Google Cloud Executive Forum, held at Google's Bayview Campus in Mountain View, where customers and partners gathered to discuss recent developments. Until this point, many of these advanced capabilities were only accessible to trusted testers.

Notably, Codey, Google's recently launched model for code completion, and the PaLM for Chat model are making their first appearance in the Model Garden. Several Google partners are already leveraging Codey's assets. For instance, GitLab utilizes it for its 'explain this vulnerability' feature.

Canva, on the other hand, is utilizing Vertex AI's translation features to better support its non-English speaking users. Additionally, it is currently testing the PaLM model to transform short video clips into lengthier narratives. Typeface, a company focusing on creative business use cases for generative AI, has announced a partnership and deep integration with Google's AI tools. Using Google's extensive language models, Typeface is launching as a plugin in the Google Workspace Marketplace.

Moreover, DataStax declared that its Astra DB database service on Google Cloud now supports vector search, a capability that allows AI models to use the service for long-term memory. Graph database Neo4j is also announcing a new integration with Google Cloud's generative AI features in Vertex AI. This integration unveils the ability to transform unstructured data into knowledge graphs that users can query using natural language. Neo4j plans to leverage Vertex AI to enrich these knowledge graphs in real-time, enabling enterprise customers to validate responses from large language models against the graphs, thus preventing hallucinations.

Twilio revealed that it is exploring new Vertex-powered features, including personalized 'best next action' recommendations for contact center agents and the automation of call summaries. Platforms like AppMaster help businesses adopt low-code and no-code solutions while benefitting from the integration of platforms such as Google's Vertex AI.