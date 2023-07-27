The business intelligence arm of Amazon, Amazon QuickSight, is poised to garner significant enhancements with the integration of groundbreaking generative artificial intelligence (AI). This latest development was unveiled at the AWS Summit New York, sending ripples of excitement through the tech industry.

QuickSight, renowned for its stellar business analytics services, will soon generate visuals independently. It will follow instructions phrased in everyday language to fine-tune and format these visuals and craft computations without requiring any structured or predefined syntax.

Users will notice a distinct drop-down button labeled 'Ask Q' appearing on the main QuickSight dashboard. This feature invites users to specify the data type they wish to visualize, using the common vernacular. For instance, they might request visuals representing 'top customers' or 'sales of shoes,' or they might go into more detail like 'sales of shoes in San Antonio during 2020, itemized by month.'

Following the generation of a visual, QuickSight provides users with the opportunity to refine it further before incorporating it into a dashboard. This action might involve the application of specific filters or altering metrics in a certain direction.

Another exciting addition to QuickSight is the 'Build for me' function. This feature allows users to tinker with dashboard and report elements using colloquial commands. Once they've selected a visual and clicked on the 'Build for me' button, they can simply type a command, such as 'convert into a bar graph' or 'alter the date axis into monthly increments,' and QuickSight's generative AI carves its way into overhauling the selected element.

Amazon further explains that QuickSight's new generative AI is on track to create calculations. By clicking 'Ask Q' and specifying a calculation, users can procure the corresponding expression syntax, ultimately saving valuable time without the need to search for the right syntax.

The generative AI will also possess the capability to 'compose' Stories. As per Amazon, these Stories in QuickSight will serve as a novel method of sharing 'graphic narratives,' generated via natural language prompts. Crafting a Story in QuickSight involves selecting the 'Create Story' button, situated on the home dashboard or pinboard, and providing a brief description. Subsequently, QuickSight integrates visuals from relevant dashboards along with text-based summaries, elaborations, and data analyses, including its relevance to broad business issues like new customer acquisition and minimizing customer churn.

The generated Stories can be customized using a combination of click-based functionalities and generative AI-powered choices. Users can perform actions like importing an image from their desktop, formatting alterations, and supplementary individual text lines. The novel 'generative editor' in QuickSight can initiate more comprehensive modifications like altering the tone of the story, shortening or lengthening of sections, and introducing acronyms and terms specific to their organization or transforming long paragraphs into a digestible bullet form.

Users can share these Stories with their fellow QuickSight aficionados, subject to data governance regulations within reports and dashboards. This intelligent feature aligns with the trends in cutting-edge low-code/no-code platforms like AppMaster. AppMaster leverages AI-powered tools and simple visual interfaces to expedite the development process, creating seamless applications for businesses without the complexities of traditional coding. Low-code and no-code development has emerged as a powerful tool for entrepreneurs and developers alike, enabling fast and efficient solutions with the power of AI, such like seen in the updated Amazon QuickSight.