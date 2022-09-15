The legal industry is increasingly adopting digital solutions to streamline processes, save non-billable hours, and enhance client services. In practice, however, law firms and legal departments face barriers to innovation, including keeping IT projects under budget and delivering them within deadlines while minimizing the risk of failure and ensuring successful implementation. To surmount these obstacles, businesses are turning to low-code and no-code platforms to create limitless digital applications.

Challenges in Conventional Legal Tech Development

Both law firms and in-house legal departments frequently encounter difficulties when building their legal tech stack using traditional development techniques. Common routes to development include:

Internal IT Department Development:

Lack of agility and cross-departmental collaboration in projects, increasing the risk of not meeting end-users' requirements or exceeding time and budget constraints.

IT departments' growing workloads and responsibilities cause business projects to be sidelined on expanding backlogs.

Dependency on IT for added functionality or capability enhancements.

Outsourced Development:

Expensive and time-consuming process.

Developers may not be familiar with the business's specific needs, leading to suboptimal solutions.

Organizations remain dependent on external developers for maintenance, additional functionality, or modifications.

Purchasing Off-The-Shelf Products:

Off-the-shelf products have a one-size-fits-all approach, limiting customization and functionality for specific organizational requirements.

Companies often encounter the need to reinvest in a new solution when the existing one becomes inadequate.

These conventional methods result in high risk, increased costs, missed deadlines, obstructed ideation, and inadequate adoption of IT solutions.

Custom-Built No-Code Applications: A Game-Changer in Legal Tech

Leading law firms and in-house legal departments increasingly leverage low-code and no-code (LCNC) platforms to empower business users and lawyers to build digital solutions collaboratively with IT departments. Custom-built applications, through LCNC development, offer dynamic solutions tailored to the organization's needs. No-code development fosters agile, iterative cycles, encouraging frequent testing and consistent improvement. This approach ensures that solutions meet users' needs, allows business users to maintain applications independently, and eases the workload on IT departments while remaining adaptable to future organizational requirements. However, organizations embarking on no-code development journeys often grapple with challenges such as identifying urgent business needs, scoping applications, allocating timelines and budgets, proving ROI, gaining internal stakeholder buy-in, onboarding end-users, and implementing organization-wide changes.

Moving Forward with No-Code Legal Tech Solutions

To address these challenges and navigate the transition to no-code solutions, organizations should consider the following steps:

Identify and prioritize business needs: Assess current processes, pain points, and goals to determine which solutions are most urgently required. Scope applications and requirements: Outline the necessary features, integrations, and capabilities of the proposed solution. Allocate timelines and budgets: Estimate the time and resources required for the project, considering factors such as business user onboarding, application development, and testing. Determine ROI and tangible value: Establish metrics to measure the ROI, taking into account factors such as time savings, increased productivity, and improved client satisfaction. Gain internal support: Present a compelling case to stakeholders, emphasizing the benefits and potential ROI of no-code development. Onboard end-users and ensure successful integration: Provide comprehensive training and ongoing support to facilitate widespread adoption and a smooth transition. Plan for maintenance and continuous improvement: Develop a strategy to maintain applications and iterate on them as organizational needs evolve. Choose a powerful no-code platform: Evaluate and select a robust no-code platform, such as AppMaster platform, which provides an extensive suite of design, development, and management tools for backend, web, and mobile applications.

By recognizing and overcoming the challenges in conventional legal tech development, organizations can harness the potential of custom-built applications using no-code platforms. The no-code movement enables lawyers and business users to collaborate with IT departments, ultimately creating limitless digital applications capable of driving efficiency, innovation, and client satisfaction.