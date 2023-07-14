The path-breaking innovator and billionaire, Elon Musk, has embarked on an intriguing journey into the realm of artificial intelligence (AI), unveiling his latest brainchild, a startup named xAI. Being an ardent believer in technology's potential to either construct or destruct our future, Musk's new venture aims at creating an AI, which in his words would be pro-humanity. Unveiling xAI during an online discourse on Twitter Spaces, his concern for a dystopian AI future was more than evident.

In an attempt to evade any catastrophic outcomes that may arise from AI development spiraling out of control, Musk's vision for xAI revolves around cultivating an AI that is fundamentally inquisitive about human existence at its very core. Labeled as maximally curious, this AI would endeavor to comprehend the universe and its intricate workings rather than relying on encoded ethical principles. This ethos finds its roots in Musk's belief that an AI devoured by human curiosity is inherently safeguarded and, therefore, pro-humanity.

At the commencement of this year, Musk was one of the many eminent personalities to ink his approval on a reminder that urged for a postponement in the construction of large AI prototypes. An exemplar of such models is the chatbot ChatGPT, fashioned by OpenAI, a US-based firm. The overarching fear that AI evolution would speed past human modulation has only augmented over time, making this letter an emblem of this growing apprehension.

Despite his earlier sanction, Musk now deems hitting the pause button on AI development a far cry from reality. Subsequently, xAI serves as his beacon of hope in constructing an AI that upholds the welfare of humanity while simultaneously aligning with the inevitable AI progression.

