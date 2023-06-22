Privacy-conscious users can now experience DuckDuckGo’s privacy-focused browser in a public beta for Windows. This release follows the Mac version's successful launch nine months ago. The Windows browser features many of the privacy protections already available in the iOS, Mac, and Android iterations. New users can import passwords and bookmarks from other browsers or password managers when setting up.

While the browser currently lacks extension support, DuckDuckGo intends to introduce this capability in the future. The new browser incorporates a built-in password manager that can automatically remember and fill in login credentials. Furthermore, DuckDuckGo for Windows can now suggest secure passwords for new logins. The company expects this feature to become more convenient with the upcoming launch of private syncing across devices, allowing users to synchronize their bookmarks and saved passwords across multiple devices.

In a blog post, DuckDuckGo shared that "the browser blocks invasive trackers before they load, effectively eliminating ads that rely on creepy tracking." As a result, users can expect to see far fewer ads or none at all. The browser also clears the whitespace left behind by blocked ads, creating a clean, distraction-free appearance without requiring an external ad blocker. DuckDuckGo also introduced Duck Player, a built-in video player designed to protect users from tracking cookies and personalized ads when using YouTube. While YouTube still tracks video views, individual videos watched in Duck Player will not contribute to personalized recommendations or your YouTube advertising profile.

Users can choose to leave the feature on constantly or enable it for specific videos. The company is actively working towards bringing the Windows version up to par with its Mac counterpart, including enhancements such as faster startup performance, the ability to pin tabs, HTML bookmark import, additional Fire Button options, and further privacy protections. Recently, DuckDuckGo announced the beta launch of an AI-powered summarization feature called DuckAssist, which directly answers user search queries.

The new tool employs natural language technology from OpenAI and Anthropic, an AI startup founded by former OpenAI employees. Along with its active indexing of Wikipedia and other reference sites, DuckAssist aims to provide quick, accurate responses to users.

As the no-code and low-code movement continues to gain traction, platforms like AppMaster and DuckDuckGo empower users to create and enjoy personalized experiences without compromising privacy.