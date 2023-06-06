Although Apple did not reveal major AI updates at its Worldwide Developers Conference keynote, the launch of iOS 17 introduced some minor computer vision improvements. The newly announced feature, Visual Look Up, lets users search for recipes by analyzing food photos captured on their iPhone, thereby shifting users away from Google Search.

While there isn't significant information about the feature's operation, it seems quite intuitive. When using iOS 17, food photos will be recognized, and users can search for similar dishes. For instance, a photo of quinoa bowls may lead to recommended recipes for quinoa-based breakfast dishes. This feature could provide users with cooking inspiration without resorting to more extensive web searches. However, the Visual Look Up feature may not necessarily guide users to the exact recipe for a particular dish in the photo.

Apple's Visual Look Up addition aims to divert users away from Google Search by enabling them to initiate searches on their iPhone. By doing so, search results will link users directly to the recipe sites, bypassing Google. This approach follows previous Spotlight improvements, which allowed users to access Wikipedia pages or look up details about actors, movies, TV shows, and musicians from special cards that appear in Spotlight search results without relying on Google.

Although Spotlight's main update this year does not focus on web searches, it highlights a feature known as "Top Hits," which displays common app shortcuts when searching for an app. For example, searching for Photos may suggest shortcuts like Recent or Favorites.

In addition to the Visual Look Up improvements, iOS 17 enables users to pause videos and obtain information about the subject by tapping on an info icon.

