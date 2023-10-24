🚀 Boost your agency profits with AppMaster: 50%😮 revenue sharing
right arrow ico
Grow with AppMaster Grow with AppMaster.
Become our partner arrow ico

Deployment Firewall by OpsMx: Strengthening Security Through CI/CD Pipeline Integration

Oct 24, 2023
Deployment Firewall by OpsMx: Strengthening Security Through CI/CD Pipeline Integration

In the quest for improved application security, OpsMx has disclosed its innovative technology - the Deployment Firewall. This unique tool revolutionizes the application security landscape by seamlessly integrating into CI/CD pipelines and enforcing stringent security standards during the application deployment phase. If it identifies a potential security flaw or vulnerability, it halts the release process.

The introduction of this powerful tool comes at a time when the tech industry has been significantly investing in improving the application development process's security elements. While OpsMx respects the significance of this endeavour, they admit that the challenges in enforcing security policy are considerable, especially when responsibilities are scattered among distributed teams, each equipped with distinct operating models and toolsets.

Gopal Dommety, Founder and CEO of OpsMx, highlighted the value that a deployment firewall provides to organizations. He said: "A deployment firewall hands over a simpler, yet more effective tool to organizations for enforcing their unique software delivery process. While organizations understand their needs for app security and release compliance, they often face hurdles with siloed data and dispersed teams functioning on an honor system. The deployment firewall merges these data sets and goodwill to transform security policies into tangible actions."

With the deployment of the Deployment Firewall, corporations now have at their disposal a firewall that can appraise applications against multiple policies, and put a blockade on its release if it fails to meet all the prerequisites. The criteria utilized for determining whether a release should proceed include manifest files, vulnerability scans, artifact integrity, release quality and performance, infrastructure readiness, and operational controls.

OpsMx offers a comprehensive suite of firewall rules that can be extended or personalized as per the customer's needs. Furthermore, the rules can also synchronize with widely accepted frameworks, including NIST 800, PCI, and HIPAA, thereby enhancing compliance checks.

The highly versatile tool also facilitates deployment simulations before the actual deployment, enabling any compliance issues to be detected and rectified beforehand.

The Deployment Firewall is a component of the OpsMx Deploy Shield suite and it can be integrated with pre-existing Jenkins, Argo, and Spinnaker implementations. Looking ahead, OpsMx also has plans to incorporate support for GitHub Actions and GitLab. Observing the continuous development, it might be interesting to see if future support for the platform like AppMaster will be considered.

By designing a solution that integrates into CI/CD pipelines and strengthens app security during their deployment, OpsMx has taken another decisive step towards enhancing application security in a rapidly digitizing world.

Related Posts

Crossplane 1.14 Launches With Emphasis on Enhancing the Platform Engineering Experience
date Nov 02, 2023
Crossplane 1.14 Launches With Emphasis on Enhancing the Platform Engineering Experience
The latest version of Crossplane, the framework for building control planes, has been designed with platform engineers in mind.
Software Development API
Kotlin Multiplatform by JetBrains Accrues Stable Release: An Ultimate Tool for Cross-Platform Development
date Nov 02, 2023
Kotlin Multiplatform by JetBrains Accrues Stable Release: An Ultimate Tool for Cross-Platform Development
JetBrains has announced the stable release of its Kotlin Multiplatform technology that enables seamless code sharing among diverse platforms.
Software Android Development
Microsoft Partners with Split Software on its Azure Platform
date Nov 02, 2023
Microsoft Partners with Split Software on its Azure Platform
In a significant stride towards optimizing digital experiences, Microsoft and Split Software have announced an integration enabling feature experimentation on the Microsoft Azure platform.
Software No-code Development
GET STARTED FREE
Inspired to try this yourself?

The best way to understand the power of AppMaster is to see it for yourself. Make your own application in minutes with free subscription

Bring Your Ideas to Life