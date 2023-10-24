Deployment Firewall by OpsMx: Strengthening Security Through CI/CD Pipeline Integration

In the quest for improved application security, OpsMx has disclosed its innovative technology - the Deployment Firewall. This unique tool revolutionizes the application security landscape by seamlessly integrating into CI/CD pipelines and enforcing stringent security standards during the application deployment phase. If it identifies a potential security flaw or vulnerability, it halts the release process.

The introduction of this powerful tool comes at a time when the tech industry has been significantly investing in improving the application development process's security elements. While OpsMx respects the significance of this endeavour, they admit that the challenges in enforcing security policy are considerable, especially when responsibilities are scattered among distributed teams, each equipped with distinct operating models and toolsets.

Gopal Dommety, Founder and CEO of OpsMx, highlighted the value that a deployment firewall provides to organizations. He said: "A deployment firewall hands over a simpler, yet more effective tool to organizations for enforcing their unique software delivery process. While organizations understand their needs for app security and release compliance, they often face hurdles with siloed data and dispersed teams functioning on an honor system. The deployment firewall merges these data sets and goodwill to transform security policies into tangible actions."

With the deployment of the Deployment Firewall, corporations now have at their disposal a firewall that can appraise applications against multiple policies, and put a blockade on its release if it fails to meet all the prerequisites. The criteria utilized for determining whether a release should proceed include manifest files, vulnerability scans, artifact integrity, release quality and performance, infrastructure readiness, and operational controls.

OpsMx offers a comprehensive suite of firewall rules that can be extended or personalized as per the customer's needs. Furthermore, the rules can also synchronize with widely accepted frameworks, including NIST 800, PCI, and HIPAA, thereby enhancing compliance checks.

The highly versatile tool also facilitates deployment simulations before the actual deployment, enabling any compliance issues to be detected and rectified beforehand.

The Deployment Firewall is a component of the OpsMx Deploy Shield suite and it can be integrated with pre-existing Jenkins, Argo, and Spinnaker implementations. Looking ahead, OpsMx also has plans to incorporate support for GitHub Actions and GitLab. Observing the continuous development, it might be interesting to see if future support for the platform like AppMaster will be considered.

By designing a solution that integrates into CI/CD pipelines and strengthens app security during their deployment, OpsMx has taken another decisive step towards enhancing application security in a rapidly digitizing world.