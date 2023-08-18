hands ico Grow with AppMaster.
Deno-powered Web Framework 'Fresh 1.4' Boasts Rapid Page Loads and More

Aug 18, 2023
The recent version of Fresh, dubbed Fresh 1.4, harnesses the power of the Deno JavaScript/TypeScript runtime to offer swift page rendering and additional developer-friendly features. Functioning as a full-stack web framework, Fresh 1.4 has been designed to elevate the user experience by simplifying shared layouts and boosting page loading speed, among other notable enhancements.

Launched on August 16, the primary focus of Fresh 1.4 lies in ensuring improved developer experience and promoting ease of use with distinctive features like route-specific islands and shared layouts. The Fresh development squad announced that the implementation of pre-compiling technologies has markedly increased the page load speed. It was noted that the assets were being delivered 45 to 60 times quicker through pre-compiling than through the just-in-time rendering associated with a serverless function’s cold start. The accelerated performance, however, was correlated with the size of the 'islands' or the interactive components being transmitted.

One noteworthy addition to Fresh 1.4 includes its support for _layout files, essentially functioning as a route local app wrapper. A developer can position these files in any route directory, with Fresh actively detecting all fitting layouts and stacking them correspondingly.

Carrying the tag of being a part of Deno technologies, Fresh ingeniously merges a routing framework with a templating engine that renders pages as per the demand. Projects can manually be deployed to any platform compatible with Deno. The use of an edge runtime like Deno Deploy certainly ensures an optimum experience.

The Fresh team looks forward to instituting a major overhaul of the plugin system for greater power and ease of comprehension in the near future. The framework is also projected to extend support for view transitions and SPA-like client navigation.

In the rapid evolution of web development, Fresh 1.4 offers a refreshed perspective by blending superior page loading speeds with a user-friendly development environment. The advancements could indeed be a stepping stone towards the wider acceptance of Deno-powered applications. Companies providing app development platforms like AppMaster as well might find these advancements hopeful as they constantly strive to offer unique solutions to their customers and make their platforms user-friendly and performance-efficient.

