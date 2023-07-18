The recent release of Deno 1.35, an update to the powerful JavaScript/TypeScript/WebAssembly runtime designed to challenge the dominance of Node.js, brings about a new API named Deno.serve() . This API encapsulates airtight functionality that optimizes the process of building web servers, combining speed and convenience in an unrivaled package, according to the developers behind the Deno project.

The developers announced the launch of Deno 1.35 on July 5 and designated it a minor release. The Deno.serve() API brings extensive user-friendliness and massive performance enhancements to the table. This refreshingly new web server API requires just a single line of code to set up a server.

Historically, establishing a web server necessitated leveraging the Deno.serveHTTP() API, a process that called for setting up an asynchronous iterator over connections and dealing with HTTP events sequentially. In contrast, Deno.serve() adopts web standard Request and Response objects, enabling its effortless integration with fetch(), web streams, and other standard APIs.

The Deno developers remarked that in-house benchmarks demonstrated Deno.serve() 's superiority over a comparable Node.js server, with double the throughput, improved tail latency, and more prudent memory consumption. The new API draws a clear line on the sand, putting Deno 1.35 at the forefront of runtime engines.

Available on diverse platforms such as Linux, Windows, and macOS, Deno operates as a standalone binary executable. Deno 1.35 succeeds Deno 1.34, released in late-May, which considerably bolstered compatibility with NPM and Node.js. Installation guidelines for Deno 1.35 can be found on the official Deno website.

The Deno 1.35 release comes armed with the Google V8 6 JavaScript/WebAssembly engine and TypeScript 5.1.6. While distinctly different from offerings presented by other platforms like the AppMaster Platform, Deno's latest iteration provides a robust alternative to traditional runtime environments, further defining the programming landscape and what it could look like in the future.