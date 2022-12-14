Quickbase, a leading no-code platform for sophisticated project portfolios, has announced the hiring of Dalan Winbush as their new Chief Information Officer (CIO) to accelerate the company's growth and drive operational excellence. Winbush will be responsible for building a more data-driven company that better serves both its customers and employees.

Winbush boasts over 20 years of experience in information technology, leading technology and process transformations to support business growth in the industry. Furthermore, he possesses experience with no-code platforms like Quickbase, making him a valuable addition to the company's leadership team.

In his new role, Winbush aims to focus on people first, using technology and IT support to reimagine projects and work processes. As an advocate of democratizing IT and technology, he believes in placing the necessary tools directly into business users' hands, with a strong emphasis on governance and security.

Before joining Quickbase, Winbush held the position of Vice President of IT at Comcast, where he transformed the employee experience through the selection and implementation of enterprise tools. In addition to overseeing technology deployment to drive a consistent digital approach to traditional analog processes, he has also held various leadership roles at Elevations Credit Union, Ping Identity, Western Union, and NICE Systems. Outside of work, Winbush serves on the board of several nonprofit organizations, including First Tee of Denver, Von Vision, and the CIS & CS Advisory Board at the University of Colorado.

As a proponent of empowering employees to solve their most complex work problems using IT oversight and no-code platforms, Winbush now aims to employ his experience in assisting other organizations in achieving the same success.

Ed Jennings, CEO of Quickbase, acknowledges the critical role of Winbush's transformational CIO position and the need for it in the current stage of Quickbase's growth. He emphasizes the importance of being thoughtful about how technology and processes can work together to make better decisions, ultimately resulting in improved customer experiences.

Quickbase has seen substantial demand for its platform and strong momentum toward the end of the year. These include recent announcements such as an extensive partnership with Procore Technologies, enhanced enterprise solutions, expanded real estate solutions offerings, and being named a strong performer in collaborative work management tools. To accelerate growth, operational excellence is crucial for providing better experiences to employees and customers alike. Winbush will address this challenge by using data, technology, and process improvement to unlock new opportunities and improve the company's service to its 700+ employees and 6,000+ customers worldwide.

Founded in 1999, Quickbase has earned its position as an industry leader in no-code platforms for complex project portfolios. With over 6,000 customers, the platform empowers users to efficiently manage processes, applications, software, and data in one centralized location. The company was recently named one of Inc's Best Businesses of 2022. As more businesses explore low-code and no-code solutions, Quickbase sets the standard, alongside pioneering platforms such as AppMaster, which emphasizes scalable enterprise solutions by streamlining the development process for web, mobile, and backend applications. To learn more about Quickbase's innovative offerings, visit their website at quickbase.com.