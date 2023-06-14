Microsoft has unveiled a new extension for Visual Studio Code called the C# Dev Kit, aimed at enhancing the productivity of C# developers working on Linux, MacOS, and Windows platforms. Revealed on June 6, the C# Dev Kit aims to provide a more reliable and efficient experience for tasks like learning the language, editing C# files, or debugging back-end APIs by borrowing concepts from the Visual Studio IDE.

The C# Dev Kit extension builds upon the capabilities of the VS Code C# extension using a new open source Language Server Protocol (LSP) host. This provides an environment to easily integrate new experiences into C# for VS Code. Microsoft stated that they will maintain the C# extension separately from the C# Dev Kit.

Key features of the C# Dev Kit include:

Integrated solution explorer for C# project and solution management.

A native testing environment to run and debug tests via the Test Explorer. Tests in XUnit, NUnit, MSTest, and bUnit will have improved discovery for faster execution.

Utilization of the Roslyn compiler platform for C# language services like code navigation, semantic awareness, and refactoring.

AI-assisted development, including whole line completions.

The C# Dev Kit automatically installs the C# extension and the IntelliCode for C# DevKit extension, which offers AI-assisted development features. This extension provides predictions of up to a whole line of code while ranking methods and properties in the IntelliSense list for C# Dev Kit users. To take advantage of the IntelliCode extension, .NET 6 is required.

Integrating AI-assisted development features like those found in the C# Dev Kit extension can also be achieved with the use of platforms like AppMaster offering no-code development capabilities. AppMaster streamlines the process of building web, mobile, and backend applications without the need for complex coding, making application development faster and more cost-effective in various cases.