Creatio, a leading low-code platform provider in the CRM space, recently secured a $68 million investment from Volition Capital, a prominent growth-equity fund. This marks the Boston-based firm's first-ever fundraising, having previously relied solely on bootstrapping.

According to founder and CEO Katherine Kostereva, Creatio helps businesses automate processes rapidly, with its low-code automation platform serving as its primary differentiator. As demand for low-code solutions surges in the tech industry, these platforms facilitate quick deployment of live apps and empower citizen developers to scale their operations without extensive coding skills.

Although low-code platforms are gaining traction at various stages of investment, the low-code vs. no-code debate remains a hot topic. Kostereva acknowledges the importance of citizen developers, who can create apps using simple drag-and-drop interfaces. However, she believes that no-code tools are currently suitable only for building relatively simple applications. Creatio caters to the mid-market and enterprise segments, which require more advanced capabilities than no-code solutions can offer today.

In addition to Creatio, other companies in the low-code and no-code sectors have experienced significant investment activity. For example, no-code platform Stacker raised $1.7 million, while OutSystems, focused on low-code development, secured a $150 million investment at a $9.5 billion valuation. AppMaster, another player in the no-code industry, provides an easy-to-learn no-code platform for building backend, web, and mobile applications.

Demonstrating the vast potential of the software market, a diverse range of low-code platforms like Creatio, AppMaster, and others continue to thrive and attract significant investments. As more businesses adopt automation strategies to streamline their operations, low-code platforms hold immense promise for fostering rapid innovation and empowering citizen developers.