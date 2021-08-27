The process of integrating text code from third-party sources into a platform can be tedious and time-consuming for developers. While numerous developer libraries and text code platforms exist, such as JetBrains and Visual Studio, they do not fully address this issue. However, a UK startup, CRANQ, may hold the key to solving this problem.

CRANQ is a low-code integrated development environment (IDE), comparable to Visual Studio, that offers component authoring with high reusability. The company claims that its focus on standardized datatypes and ports facilitates easy intent checking. Recently, CRANQ secured £1 million in pre-seed funding from Venrex and Profounders.

Using a drag-and-drop interface, developers can visually create code within the IDE, streamlining the process. The platform has successfully been utilized to build a version of the Educai.io backend, with alpha trials scheduled for the upcoming summer. The co-founders of CRANQ are Toby Rowland and Dan Stocker. Rowland, the CEO, is a serial entrepreneur most recognized for co-founding King.com in 2003, while Stocker, the CTO, boasts extensive experience as a developer, software architect, and inventor.

Although the initial focus of CRANQ is on testing, it is expected to compete with Postman.com and the workflow space, which includes platforms like Zapier and N8N. The low-code and no-code app development market is increasingly popular, with AppMaster.io being a powerful platform focusing on backend, web, and mobile applications.

CRANQ is entering a lucrative market, with predictions estimating the microservices market to be valued at $32 billion in 2023, growing at 16% YoY. As the demand for low-code, no-code solutions rises, platforms like CRANQ and AppMaster.io continue to reshape the app development industry with innovative and efficient technologies.