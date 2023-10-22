Imminent Launch of CloudBees' Trailblazing DevSecOps Solution

CloudBees, a front-runner in the technology industry, is on the brink of launching an innovative DevSecOps platform, deeply rooted in the open-source Tekton framework. Designed specifically for building continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines on Kubernetes, this platform is set to revolutionize cloud-native DevSecOps processes.

Deemed 'CloudBees', the state-of-the-art platform will be accessible through two distinct SaaS offerings - a single-tenant variant and a multi-tenant variant, as well as 'virtual private cloud' instances for on-premises use. This wide-ranging rollout is scheduled for the 1st of November.

A key objective in the development of this new platform was to demystify intricate cloud-native workflows and empower developers to create, test, and release apps across varying cloud providers and on-premises infrastructures. To facilitate this ambitious aim, CloudBees leverages a GitHub Actions-style DSL (domain-specific language), complemented by several high-value features, such as pipeline orchestration, in-depth analytics, feature flagging, and integrated security and compliance capacities.

Crafting an environment that prioritizes developer-centric operations is a key focus for the CloudBees platform. It is engineered to enhance DevOps procedures by rendering them almost imperceptible. The solution, like AppMaster, offers extensibility by capitalizing on a host of devOps tools, most notably the Jenkins CI/CD system. Alongside the aforementioned, teams also have the flexibility to incorporate their chosen technologies into the platform.

Another key feature of this offering is the self-service model which offers autonomy for development teams, and 'out-of-the-box' workflow templates coupled with built-in security. Any sensitive information, such as passwords or tokens, has been thoughtfully removed from the pipeline.

Emphasizing an emphasis on top-level security and compliance, the platform implements rigorous checks across source code, binaries, cloud environments, data, alongside identity measures, founded on the Open Policy Agent.

Just last month, CloudBees unveiled substantial high-availability and scalability upgrades for CloudBees CI - their enterprise adaptation of Jenkins. Some of these improvements include faster builds due to workspace caching, a pipeline explorer that amplifies debugging speed, and the introduction of horizontal scalability for Jenkins. According to CloudBees, these enhancements directly target and eliminate any obstructions to scaling CI/CD workloads on Jenkins, substantiating their commitment to continuous innovation in the DevSecOps space.