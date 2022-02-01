Offering a fresh approach to data exploration, Canvas empowers non-technical teams by providing a user-friendly, spreadsheet-like interface that eliminates the need for proficient SQL skills or dedicated data teams. Founded with inspiration from their experience at Flexport, Luke Zapart, Ryan Buick, and Will Pride envision Canvas as a dynamic collaboration tool that bridges the divide between business and data teams.

As the modern data stack sees remarkable growth, traditional business intelligence tools face increasing competition from more specialized alternatives. But with Canvas's creation, businesses can seamlessly leverage the power of modern data stacks without having to rely on proficiency in Structured Query Language (SQL) or extensive data team staffing. Canvas aims to revolutionize decision-making in business teams while allowing data teams to concentrate on strategy.

A distinguishing feature of Canvas is that it presents users with a "blank canvas" where they can find the information they need from a table of definitions provided by the data team. Users can drag and drop this table on the canvas and interact with it similarly to Google Sheets, using buttons like "pivot" for building metrics or generating graphs and charts. The tool also fosters seamless collaboration – users can tag team members for assistance or input.

The launch of Canvas comes after the company raised $4.2 million in a funding round led by Sequoia, alongside Abstract Ventures, SV Angel, and numerous individual investors, many of whom are renowned data experts and founders in the data space. Canvas plans to use the new capital to strengthen its product offerings and extend its reach to more customers. As the company's roadmap progresses, they will expand go-to-market strategies and product development, and explore another round of fundraising when they secure their first 10 to 20 customers.

As Canvas embarks on its journey to revolutionize data exploration for non-technical teams, businesses and individuals will benefit from the efficient access to crucial information that this innovative tool provides. The company's growth and the new funding round reflect the rising demand for data-related solutions, with Canvas at the forefront of this arena.