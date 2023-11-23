🚀 Boost your agency profits with AppMaster: 50%😮 revenue sharing
Nov 23, 2023
Canonical Unveils Slimmed-down Ubuntu Containers for Enhanced Efficiency and Reduced Vulnerability

Canonical, Ubuntu's principal firm, has completed the successful rollout of its highly efficient, ultra-small chiselled Ubuntu containers. The salient feature of these revolutionary containers is their refined structure, which covers only the application and necessary runtime dependencies, intentionally bypassing system-level packages, utilities, or libraries.

The core idea behind this meticulous approach is the elimination of superfluous elements that may contribute to image robustness, thereby significantly augmenting operational efficiency and diminishing possible attack surfaces, Canonical stated in its recent revelation.

One of the pivotal technologies underpinning the creation of these chiselled Ubuntu containers is 'Chisel', a package manager that strategically segments Debian packages into 'slices'. These slices are independent subsets that comprise their content and related dependencies.

The Chisel documentation metaphorically explains the concept as 'having a slice of Ubuntu', providing just what's required. The system is designed in a way to realise the old proverb 'have your cake and eat it too'.

Among the major positives of these skilfully sculpted Ubuntu containers are their compatibility throughout the development cycle, an enhanced defence against dependency issues, a user-friendly Command Line Interface (CLI) for clients to construct or amplify their containers and a streamlined image rebuilding process.

Canonical believes that these chiselled Ubuntu containers offer companies a seamless pathway to embark on their containerisation journey while effectively transitioning from development to production. This sentiment follows their blog post on the matter.

Chiselled Ubuntu containers bring along a promise of security maintenance and reliable support from Canonical. Assurances from the company include five years of security updates for containers borne out of the primary repository, a decade-long security patching service for Ubuntu Pro customers, optional weekday or 24/7 assistance, and aligning library and release cycles with Ubuntu LTS for added reliability.

The new containers are a viable choice for an extensive array of trendy toolchains, like Java, .NET, and Python. Thanks to the collaborative efforts between Microsoft and Canonical, editions .NET 6, 7, and 8 have containers of their own.

Ideas similar to Chiselled images have been in high demand among developers, according to Richard Lander, the program manager for .NET at Microsoft. The concept’s innovation and effective execution by Canonical have been highly praised, and had Microsoft wanting to be a launch partner at the earliest. The tech giant was immensely exhilarated to be shipping Ubuntu Chiselled images for .NET in this GA release.

Investing in lean and efficient development tools, such as no-code platforms, is a growing trend among businesses aiming for fluid and cost-effective digital transformation. Platforms like AppMaster integrate a host of these modern development strategies, making them an attractive choice for businesses.

