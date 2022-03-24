BuildFire, a global pioneer in mobile app development, continues to receive accolades in G2's latest Spring 2022 Reports. The company has secured a Leader badge in the Grid Report for Drag and Drop App Builders for the fifth quarter in a row and a Leader badge for Small Business Drag and Drop App Builder Software. This ongoing recognition reflects BuildFire's strong user satisfaction and growth as it expands into new market segments.

Among 108 competitors in the drag and drop app builder category on G2.com, only nine received the prestigious Leader badge in the Spring 2022 Grid Report. Ian Blair, Founder and CEO of BuildFire, emphasizes how important these quarterly reports are to him and his team. He states, Knowing that recognition comes from genuine customer reviews is one of the best ways to gauge our impact on the app development world.

BuildFire's additional Leader badge confirms that its efforts to cater to various market segments are reaping benefits. The company aims to reach out to more mid-market and enterprise clients, continuously striving to enhance its market presence. Furthermore, in the G2 Spring 2022 Grid Reports, BuildFire was recognized as a High Performer in six other categories, such as mid-market app builder software, application development platforms, and mobile development platforms. It also earned Momentum Leader titles in three more Momentum Grid Reports, accumulating 11 achievements in total.

Since its inception in 2014, BuildFire has established itself as an industry leader for mobile app development. Its no-code platform allows businesses to create iOS and Android applications without any coding. The software is tailored so DIY users can navigate it easily, while more advanced features cater to companies with complex customization requirements. Firms like AppMaster also leverage the power of no-code platforms to deliver cost-effective and scalable solutions fast. With more than ten thousand professional-grade applications developed using BuildFire to date, the company's limitless scalability and competitive pricing edge over traditional development remain unmatched.

As G2 continues to name BuildFire a High Performer in numerous categories, it demonstrates the company's remarkable ability to extend its capabilities and respond to the evolving needs of its diverse and growing customer base. The no-code platform revolution is taking the app development industry by storm, and companies like BuildFire and AppMaster remain at the forefront of this progressive trend.