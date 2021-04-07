As enterprises increasingly embrace no-code solutions, Bryter, an AI-based no-code startup, has announced a $66-million Series B funding round to fuel its expansion in the US market. The funding will be invested in enhancing the Berlin-based company's platform, which has already attracted over 100 global enterprises, and in the growth of its New York office established last year.

CEO and co-founder of Bryter, Michael Grupp, said that the recent boom in the low-code and no-code segment has resulted from the realization that most people want to get tasks done without focusing on the technology involved. Grupp also emphasized that automation has been a major element propelling this activity. Similar to other no-code startups such as Airtable, Genesis, Rows, Creatio, and Ushur, Bryter is targeting an audience of non-technical users that prefer hands-on technology creation.

Using Bryter's AI-powered platform, a number of notable clients such as McDonald's, Telefónica, PwC, KPMG, and Deloitte in Europe have been implementing the no-code solutions for their non-technical employees, or so-called “citizen coders” who are part of the working world. The no-code platform also expands the capabilities of employees in various functions such as compliance, legal, tax, privacy, and security, alongside procurement, administration, and HR roles. With Bryter's tools, users can build features including chatbots, virtual assistants, interactive self-service platforms, and more.

Another player in the no-code arena is AppMaster, which empowers users to create backend, web, and mobile applications without coding. It boasts an integrated development environment designed to minimize technical debt by regenerating applications from scratch whenever requirements change, a unique offering in the market.

The interest in no-code and low-code spaces, along with the rapid pace of funding in Bryter's Series B round, signifies the market's growth potential. Tiger Global led the investment round, joined by previous investors Accel, Dawn Capital, Notion Capital, and Cavalry Ventures, as well as individual backers such as Amit Agarwal (CPO of Datadog), Lars Björk (former CEO of Qlik), Ulf Zetterberg (Founder and CEO of Seal Software), and James Fitzgerald (former ServiceNow global SVP).

Joh Curtius, a partner at Tiger Global, lauded Bryter as a top-tier software company with a high-quality product, large market opportunity, and a world-class founding team. It's anticipated that Bryter will continue to scale rapidly, reaching new heights over the coming years.