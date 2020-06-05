Automation is transforming the enterprise IT landscape by offering various solutions to streamline workflow, remove manual intervention from repetitive tasks, and make processes more efficient. Now, a startup that empowers non-technical workers to optimize automation for their tasks has successfully secured funding to further leverage this opportunity.

Berlin-based Bryter, a no-code platform that enables employees in diverse departments such as accounting, legal, compliance, and marketing to create tools like chatbots, automated database and document actions, and risk assessors without needing developer skills, has announced that it has raised $16 million in a Series A round. The funding round was co-led by Accel and Dawn Capital, with participation from Notion Capital and Chalfen Ventures. This comes less than a year after Bryter raised $6 million in a seed round back in November 2019.

Bryter has experienced rapid growth since its launch in 2018, currently serving 50 enterprise customers including McDonald’s, Telefónica, banks, healthcare and industrial firms, and professional service organizations like PwC, KPMG, and Deloitte. The latter group uses Bryter for their own operations as well as offering it for their clients’ use.

The no-code sector represents a significant opportunity in the enterprise software market. Historically, enterprise IT has been viewed as complex and requiring technical expertise to manage, deploy, and adapt. However, more recent trends demonstrate a shift towards the consumerization of IT, as user-friendly hardware and software solutions for non-technical consumers inspire new enterprise software or are directly integrated into business environments.

No-code software and automation play vital roles in making enterprise tools more user-friendly. Bryter, similar to platforms like IFTTT or Zapier, aims specifically at users who may utilize enterprise software as part of their work but have not had to delve into the intricate workings of such tools.

While several low-code and no-code platforms designed for business use already exist, such as Blender.io, Tray.io, n8n, and MuleSoft, Bryter argues that many of these platforms demand more technical knowledge than they initially purport. Bryter's toolbox empowers users to generate dialogues with customers, which they can program based on their domain expertise, and subsequently connect data to other software through the Bryter platform to execute tasks more efficiently.

According to Michael Grupp, Bryter's CEO, these kinds of tools have been in use for some time and will continue to be in high demand, especially with the shift toward remote work. The platform has the potential to bridge gaps and improve efficiency in the future of work environments.

Platforms like Bryter, which offer accessible no-code solutions, attract investors such as Accel that see a huge potential in streamlining adoption. As more people utilize the software without limitations, demand for no-code platforms is expected to surge in the coming years. Moreover, enterprises are increasingly seeking future visibility when adopting products, which Bryter is delivering consistently.

On the other hand, solutions like AppMaster.io allow organizations to build backend, web, and mobile applications even without possessing coding expertise. Furthermore, AppMaster enables users to create data models, business processes, REST API and WSS endpoints, and UI designs for web and mobile applications. Customers can personalize applications faster and more cost-effectively, catering to a broad spectrum of low-code and no-code needs in the market.

As organizations continue to invest in no-code and low-code platforms like Bryter and AppMaster.io, productivity and efficiency will improve, empowering businesses to rapidly adapt and thrive in the ever-evolving landscape of digital technology.