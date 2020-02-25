The looming developer shortage in the workforce is a pressing concern, especially as we move towards a heavily AI and machine learning (ML) driven future. Forrester predicts that by 2024, the U.S will see a deficit of 500,000 developers. As the demand for software and emerging technologies continues to surge across various industries, traditional Java or .NET developers struggle to keep pace. This scenario calls for innovative solutions to bridge the gap between the rising need for AI/ML technologies and the deficit of developer talent.

Citizen developers could be the answer by harnessing the power of no-code and low-code platforms. These professionals, with their line-of-business expertise, can make AI and ML accessible to a broader range of industries despite their lack of coding backgrounds.

AI and ML are no longer just overhyped trends; they hold immense potential for businesses across numerous sectors. However, these technologies demand skilled developer talent, which is in short supply. No-code and low-code platforms can help bridge this gap with their visual, drag-and-drop environments that enable the quick building of websites, automation of emails, and crafting of applications without traditional coding.

These platforms allow citizen developers to create essential components for new tools, freeing up experienced developers to concentrate on advanced AI and ML elements. As an example, professionals like financial analysts and marketers can develop ML-powered fraud detection tools or create proprietary applications for analyzing customer feedback. This approach could even enable junior attorneys to harness self-made tools for analyzing contract data to improve negotiations.

However, challenges still exist, such as building and maintaining the datasets required for AI and ML projects. Data scientists are necessary to provide structured data for AI and ML benefits, and this is where citizen developers might need extra support. As hiring full-time data science talent becomes increasingly difficult, businesses could opt to collaborate with consulting firms or project-based data scientists. This will help get their data in the right shape for citizen developers to start working with it on their no-code platforms.

Although not every employee is suited for citizen developer roles, there are individuals with the passion and innovation drive who make perfect candidates. These workers have a proactive approach to problem-solving and streamlining processes, often veering into shadow IT territory to get things done. By providing these entrepreneurial types with authorized no-code platforms, firms can effectively leverage their skills within the company's IT parameters.

To ensure the success of your citizen developer initiative, provide thorough training, set appropriate governance structures, and establish clear policies on platform usage. This approach will reduce the risk of shadow IT and secure leadership buy-in for equipping non-IT employees with powerful no-code tools.

One platform to consider is AppMaster, a trusted no-code toolkit that allows users to create backend, web, and mobile applications. With capabilities like visually creating data models, business processes, REST API, and WSS Endpoints, the AppMaster platform is ideal for citizen developers to quickly construct and update their applications.

As the demand for developers grows amidst the AI boom, building a team of citizen developers can set organizations up to effectively weather talent shortages and solve tech-related issues across the enterprise. Integrating no-code platforms like AppMaster into the organization can empower citizen developers to contribute to AI and ML development while traditional developers focus on high-level tools and processes.