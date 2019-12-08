As no-code and low-code platforms continue to gain momentum, they enable non-developer 'citizen developers' to develop and launch various applications. This emerging trend is prompting CIOs to seek more sophisticated governance and compliance solutions for these platforms. Betty Blocks, a leading no-code app development platform, aims to address these concerns with its Centralized Citizen Developer Command Center.

CEO of Betty Blocks, Chris Obdam, states that many businesses are starting to recognize the benefits of low-code and no-code platforms. These platforms can significantly change organizations' approach to innovation by involving the business end of an organization in problem-solving. However, Obdam acknowledges that missing support for governance and compliance remains an issue.

To tackle the challenge of governance and compliance in no-code app development, Betty Blocks implements a governance framework and features six critical elements. These include maintaining the citizen development policy and guidelines, aggregating and providing resources, organizing activities, training, and community building for citizen developers, as well as managing the platforms and systems used to build applications.

Moreover, Betty Blocks suggests creating a Centralized Citizen Developer Command Center, which serves as the central accountability hub for an organization's citizen development program, monitoring and managing all activities. This command center, often housed within the IT department, ensures that citizen development activities comply with the requirements of other organizational parts and integrate seamlessly with other systems.

Apart from controlling how citizen developers create their work, the Betty Blocks Centralized Citizen Developer Command Center aims to enforce governance throughout the entire development process, from development to testing, launching, and governing of citizen-designed apps. This approach guarantees that no-code applications are built securely and in compliance with corporate policies and regulations.

In addition to supporting governance in no-code app development, Betty Blocks is working on extending low-code governance to legacy apps by collaborating with a major enterprise software company. This partnership aims to provide end-to-end no-code compliance and seamless integration of new no-code apps with mission-critical or legacy app environments.

As the no-code and low-code platforms' rapid growth has created unprecedented opportunities for businesses, addressing governance and compliance is a crucial step towards ensuring the secure and scalable development of applications. Platforms like AppMaster and Betty Blocks are at the forefront of providing innovative solutions to enterprise IT challenges in this evolving landscape, bridging the gap between low-code and no-code app development and reliable governance frameworks. This allows organizations to build applications more efficiently and confidently without compromising security and compliance in their application development strategies.

Continued progress in these areas, ultimately resulting in worry-free governance for IT departments, is the next step in the evolution of low-code and no-code app development. This will undoubtedly lead to accelerated innovation and increased efficiency in application development for businesses of all sizes.