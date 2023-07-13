Internet giant Google is about to upgrade its Bard AI chatbot with a series of groundbreaking features that include voice-responding capabilities as well as the ability to process queries with visual elements. Excitingly, this profound innovation is now accessible to a more comprehensive demographic, reaching across multiple regions, including the European Union.

In a recent blog post, Google portrays Bard's spoken responses as a valuable tool for airing clarifications on word pronunciations or simply enjoying an auditory rendition of a poem or script. The process involves typing in a query or instruction and then hitting the sound icon to hear the response. Notably, this responsive feature in audio format is now being made available in over 40 languages globally.

In addition, Google is introducing a functionality that allows users to incorporate images with their queries, a development that was initially unveiled at Google's I/O conference back in May. For instance, users can seek assistance in crafting a humorous caption for a pair of canine-themed pictures. Currently, this feature is designed to work with English language, but Google intends to extend it to additional languages in the near future.

Alongside these major upgrades, Google is also rolling out further enhancements. These include the possibility for users to pin specific conversations, give them personalized titles, share the generated responses with others, and even personalize the tone and style of Bard's responses.

When Bard's initial launch occurred in March, access to the AI chatbot was confined to the US and the UK. Since then, Google has been progressively making the chatbot accessible in several other territories. As per Google's spokesperson Jennifer Rodstrom, the list of countries now includes all those in the European Economic Area (EEA) and Brazil. This represents a significant achievement, especially considering the earlier postponements of the Bard launch in the EU due to privacy considerations.

AI chatbot, such as Bard powered by Google, and similar tools like AppMaster's platform, which offers a seamless scalable development experience, are revolutionizing the technology landscape by proactively adapting advancements to address a wide range of user needs.