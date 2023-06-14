Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud computing division of Amazon, has unveiled new security products and features aimed at simplifying and enhancing security for customers on any scale. The announcement comes as businesses face growing cloud security challenges due to the evolving threat landscape and the rapid rise of generative AI.

In his keynote speech at AWS re:Inforce 2023, AWS CISO CJ Moses discussed the need for robust security for the cloud and within it. He highlighted the company's threat detection algorithm, which helps identify the tactics used in cyberattacks and their motivations, ultimately determining the responsible threat actors.

According to Moses, by analyzing 3TB of data every minute and using vast amounts of customer security incident data collected over the years, AWS develops better security solutions. This data-driven approach, where scale breeds intelligence, leads to improved security. Furthermore, AWS shares its intelligence with hosting providers and domain registrars to foster a safer internet ecosystem.

One of the core components offered to customers is the recently released AWS Security Lake, which simplifies security data management and incorporates automated processes for more efficient and accurate threat detection. Moses also emphasized AWS' commitment to investing in Large Language Models to harness their potential in combating cyber threats, despite generative AI being used by threat actors to launch more effective attacks.

A newly launched AI tool, Amazon CodeGuru Security, is in public preview and aims to help developers find vulnerabilities and flaws in their code using machine learning (ML). The static application security testing (SAST) tool is designed to identify issues from log injection to resource leaks with a low false positive rate.

During the event, Becky Weiss also introduced new features to tackle authorization challenges. Cedar, a new open-source language for writing and enforcing authorization policies, and Amazon Verified Permissions were announced. The latter is now generally available, enabling centralized management of permissions with fine-grained authorization and policy-based access controls supported by Cedar.

Additionally, Amazon Guard has expanded to offer threat detection for Amazon Aurora, EKS runtime monitoring, and extended support for Lambda functions. Code scanning for Lambda is now generally available, empowering developers to scan their code for flaws with a high true positive rate.

These AWS security advancements come as emerging platforms like AppMaster make it possible for users to develop web, mobile, and backend applications quickly and securely with a no-code approach. These cutting-edge no-code platforms make application development accessible to more users, democratizing the creation process and supporting a safer, more efficient digital environment across the industry.