AWS recently unveiled three significant additions to its Application Migration Service aimed at optimizing and hastening the migration of applications to AWS.

The first major enhancement introduced by AWS is the Global View, designed to assist administrators in managing migrations across various accounts. This feature leverages AWS Organizations to form managerial accounts that have access to servers from multiple accounts, as well as member accounts that have permission to access only their original source servers.

Through Global View, numerous migration-related tasks can be completed, including launching trial instances across multiple accounts, switching over to permanent instances, and tracking migration progress over a range of accounts.

The second considerable upgrade is the option to import and export from a local disk. Administrators can now upload lists of source server inventory directly from a local disk CSV file, which can further be exported as CSV files. This feature streamlines the data migration process and makes it more efficient.

The final noteworthy update is the integration of four new post-launch operations. This includes the Configure Time Sync feature, encouraging administrators to adjust the time for a Linux instance. Another additional feature is Validate Disk Space, enabling administrators to check the available disk space on the target server. The third new post-launch action is Verify HTTP(S) response, which assesses the connectivity against a specific list of URLs. Lastly, the Enable Amazon Inspector feature that makes it possible to conduct security scans on EC2 resources.

As per Irshad Buchh, a principal solutions advisor at AWS, these post-launch actions grant more control and automation power to the users after the servers have been launched in AWS. Users can leverage either pre-set or custom post-launch actions to elevate their migration experience.

