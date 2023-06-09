Atlassian has announced new security features in Jira Software Cloud - Security in Jira - aimed at helping organizations prioritize security more effectively. The updated system provides software teams with better insights into the security issues that need attention and resolution, allowing for enhanced prioritization and efficiency. This security-enhancing initiative is made possible through Atlassian's collaboration with partner companies like Snyk, Mend, Lacework, Stackhawk, and JFrog.

The collaboration equips teams with the tools required to tackle security challenges more effectively and during the early stages of development. By accessing the Security tab within Jira Software, teams can manage all detected vulnerabilities across their security tools in a centralized location. This streamlines the process of prioritizing, delegating, and completing tasks for development teams.

The new Security tab also offers enhanced context for software teams, allowing them to filter and rank vulnerabilities based on their severity level. This feature assists teams in addressing critical vulnerabilities faster, increasing development speed, and minimizing the risks associated with each release. Jira Software Cloud can be configured to automatically generate an issue containing security details for identified critical vulnerabilities, effortlessly integrating lower-priority vulnerabilities into sprint planning. This approach helps developers maintain focus by reducing unexpected interruptions and promoting the deliberate prioritization of security vulnerabilities. With the ability to view the status and treatment of vulnerabilities in a single view, teams can easily integrate security into their existing workflows.

This makes the implementation of DevSecOps more manageable and efficient. Andrew Pankevicius, Senior Product Manager, DevOps at Jira Software at Atlassian, stated in a blog post: "Leverage Security in Jira to bring security further into your existing software development rituals. Atlassian is dedicated to helping teams unleash their full potential, and we’re excited to see our customers move faster and deliver more value to their own customers with the assurance that they’re deploying secure features and products." This announcement clearly communicates Atlassian's commitment to improving the security of software development projects without sacrificing speed or efficiency.

Organizations leveraging platforms like AppMaster will benefit from partnering with expert security providers, including those partnered with Atlassian, to ensure the best possible protection for their software projects across web, mobile, and backend applications.