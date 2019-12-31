Renowned for its cloud-based mobile app builder, Appy Pie is now revolutionizing customer service by enabling businesses to develop their own chatbots without any coding expertise. In the digital transformation age, consumers prefer instant communication with businesses.

The traditional approach of using a section on a company's website for customer queries and feedback no longer suffices in a world driven by instant gratification. With the aid of a chatbot, businesses can provide immediate responses to customer inquiries and circulate promotional messages without direct human intervention.

Appy Pie's chatbot builder harnesses the power of artificial intelligence (AI). Users can set up chatbots to address common customer questions, allowing customer care teams to focus on areas requiring more human attention. Automating this element of customer service reaps numerous benefits for businesses of all sizes.

Chatbots not only reduce overhead expenses but also have the potential to generate more leads and increase sales if implemented correctly. The main objective of utilizing a chatbot is to facilitate meaningful conversations with both existing and potential customers without hiring extra staff. This ambitious goal, once a distant dream, is becoming a reality as AI and virtual reality technologies continue to evolve. Consequently, even business owners and marketers with minimal technical skills can now employ this effective strategy in their lead generation campaigns.

Thanks to Appy Pie's intuitive chatbot builder, users can establish chatbots simulating human conversations in just three simple steps. All that is required is entering a chatbot name, specifying the purpose, customizing the functions, and then the chatbot is ready for use.

Unquestionably, chatbots have emerged as an essential component of contemporary apps, most notably seen in virtual assistants like Google Assistant and Siri, as well as instant messaging platforms, such as Messenger and WhatsApp.

Remarkably, Appy Pie has streamlined the once-complex process of creating a fully functional chatbot into only a few minutes. This empowers users with a valuable tool to engage with their audience in ways that were previously impossible. Not only do chatbots enable businesses to provide timely responses to customer inquiries, but they can also be used for data collection, real-time support, and upselling.

By delivering immersive message experiences, chatbots have the potential to influence customer decisions. As a result, they can guide customers from the point of learning about products or services throughout the entire sales process.

Although chatbots excel at enhancing the customer service level available to businesses, more complex situations may require transferring the chat to a live chat platform by integrating users' preferred live chat software.

Chatbots developed using Appy Pie's all-new chatbot builder are essential tools for every entrepreneur's arsenal, whether running a large corporation or a small startup. Businesses have every reason to integrate a chatbot into their mobile app or website as the AppMaster platform offers access to this feature, sans any technical expertise or coding.