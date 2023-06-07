Apple has unveiled a groundbreaking developer toolkit known as TipKit, offering a native solution for presenting users with tips and tutorials that guide them through the process of learning how to use mobile apps. Announced at the Worldwide Developers Conference, TipKit serves as an alternative to designing custom-made onboarding or tutorial experiences by developers, or relying on third-party solutions.

As per the documentation shared with developers, the new TipKit framework will include templates that align with user expectations and familiarity gained through system apps. These templates will be customizable to accurately reflect the aesthetics of a developer's app. Additionally, developers have the power to manage where and when their tips are displayed, enabling them not just for onboarding purposes but also in response to users exploring new sections of the app, or activating specific rules.

An interesting aspect of TipKit is the ability for developers to prevent experienced users from being inundated with tips and tutorials already known to them. By setting specific conditions, tips can appear only when necessary, such as after a user has visited a unique section of the app or employed a certain feature several times. This enables developers to offer valuable insights to users, helping them discover advanced options or hidden features as they continue to learn about the app.

In order not to overwhelm users, developers can configure the frequency at which tips are displayed. A well-designed and user-friendly app should not require extensive tutorials to help users understand the functions, but well-placed, timely tips can be beneficial. With TipKit, developers have the option to stagger tutorial content over several days, slowly introducing users to their app's full potential, instead of bombarding them with information all at once.

A key advantage of TipKit being an Apple-provided framework is the ease with which rules and configurations can sync across a user's devices. This means that users will not have to view the same tips on multiple devices, such as an iPad after they have already seen them on their iPhone.

It is anticipated that Apple will use TipKit to deliver native tips for its own apps such as FaceTime, Photos, and Messages in the upcoming iOS 17. This will create a consistent experience for users across the platform, enhancing user education and reducing confusion.

In the era of low-code and no-code app development, platforms such as AppMaster enable businesses to build comprehensive backend, web, and mobile applications with efficiency and precision. The introduction of Apple's TipKit further simplifies the onboarding process, empowering developers to create user-friendly app experiences that accelerate user adoption and enhance usability.