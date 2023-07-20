In an exciting update from the sphere of Artificial Intelligence (AI), it's been reported that Apple, the titan of technology, is delving into AI tool development to rival competitors like OpenAI and Google. The news was furnished by notable technology correspondent Mark Gurman of Bloomberg. Key amongst Apple's AI experimentations is the development of an AI-backed chatbot that bears a resemblance to the functionality offered by ChatGPT.

Referred to as 'Apple GPT' within the company, the exact plans for launching this AI-backed technology to end-users remain undetermined at this point. However, it's safe to predict that a substantial announcement related to AI by Apple could be expected in the forthcoming year.

As per the report, Apple has innovated a distinctive framework, internally known as 'Ajax', for the creation of large-scale language models. Such models are the backbone of AI-induced systems that empower offerings like Open AI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard. Interestingly, Ajax was developed utilizing Google JAX, the machine learning framework from Google and operates on Google Cloud. Apple is capitalizing on Ajax's capabilities for fashioning extensive language models and establishing a foundation for an internally-deployed tool resembling ChatGPT.

Though the company faced temporary challenges in the form of security concerns linked to generative AI, eventually causing a halt in deploying the tool internally, these concerns have been addressed and the tool is now accessible to an increasing number of employees. However, accessibility is subjected to specific authorization and the tool cannot be exploited to develop features intended for clients, according to the report.

The employees are finding the chatbot instrumental for facilitating product prototyping. The tool can be employed for answering queries, summarizing text and more, based on its data training.

The features offered by Apple's chatbot resembles that of Bing AI, ChatGPT, and Bard, without any distinct functionalities that make it stand apart from available commercial solutions. As Apple continues its quest to acquire generative AI proficiency, it is seeking professionals equipped with comprehensive knowledge of generative AI and large language models.

While key players like Google, Microsoft, and Meta have rapidly introduced their generative AI products to global users, Apple has maintained a relatively low profile concerning AI. Despite having integrated AI features across its suite of apps and products for several years, Apple is now seeking to keep pace with the increasing demand for generative AI tools that streamline tasks ranging from drafting of essays to image creation.

Notably, Apple is thoroughly committed to addressing potential privacy apprehensions associated with AI, a sentiment echoed by Apple CEO Tim Cook. While the integration of more AI into Apple's product inventory is inevitable, it will be carried out thoughtfully and meticulously. This quest for AI advancement by Apple can also be seen as an augmentation of the ongoing trend of adopting low-code/no-code platforms, such as AppMaster, for accelerated, cost-effective, and scalable app development.