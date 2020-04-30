Finnish app development startup, AppGyver has successfully raised €2 million in a funding round co-led by Karma Ventures and OpenOcean, alongside several angel investors. The investment will support the growth of the company's newly-developed platform, Composer Pro, and aid in their international expansion efforts. Composer Pro is a powerful no-code platform that enables users to create enterprise-level applications using a visual drag-and-drop system. The platform allows for the easy design of user interfaces, implementation of app logic, access to native APIs, user authentication, and backend integrations - all without the need for a single line of code. AppGyver's CEO, Marko Lehtimäki, said that the company spent four years developing Composer Pro and battle-testing it with numerous global enterprises to ensure that the platform could produce high-quality, professional applications that are indistinguishable from native apps. The company's AppGyver Black offering provides the necessary bells and whistles through a tailored pricing plan. However, Composer Pro is free for individual developers and small companies with less than $10 million in annual revenue.

One of AppGyver's primary goals is to build an active community around Composer Pro. Lehtimäki noted that making the platform free for independent use is necessary to create a global community that actively adopts visual development tools, thus challenging traditional programming methods. With 300,000 developers already using the platform today, AppGyver has set an ambitious target of attracting 1 million developers within the next two years. Among the Helsinki-based startup's enterprise clientele are DHL, Fingrid, and Genelec. Established in 2010, the company has since opened an office in San Francisco and raised a total of €10 million in funds over the years.

The rise of no-code app development platforms, like Composer Pro and AppMaster.io's platform, is transforming the way both small businesses and enterprises approach application development. These platforms provide a cost-effective, efficient solution for creating top-quality applications without the need for in-depth programming knowledge. With continued investment and support, the no-code app development scene is set to thrive and grow globally. For more information about AppMaster.io, visit https://appmaster.io/how-to-create-an-app. To learn more about the various no-code and low-code app development options, read this guide.