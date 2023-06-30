Former Chief Technology Officer of Adobe, Abhay Parasnis, successfully forayed into the world of generative artificial intelligence (AI) through his venture, Typeface. Launched in 2022, the startup gravitates towards business-to-business applications, creating personalized, brand-centric content at scale.

Building on the potential of generative AI – a technology gaining traction at the time – Parasnis envisioned an AI-powered system capable of hyper-personalization for brands.

Typeface quickly gained popularity, amassing Fortune 500 clientele and partnerships with tech giants like Salesforce and Google Cloud in its initial year. Moreover, it managed to garner substantial investor interest, resulting in sizeable funding.

Recently, Typeface announced the successful closure of a $100 million Series B round. Spearheaded by Salesforce Ventures and supported by Lightspeed Venture Partners, Madrona, GV (Google Ventures), Menlo Ventures, and M12 (Microsoft’s Venture Fund), the funding round catapulted the startup's valuation to a whopping $1 billion, escalating the total capital raised to $165 million.

According to Parasnis, the fresh capital injection will underpin the expansion of the Typeface platform as well as spur the growth of the company’s workforce.

Typeface platform is designed encompassing three fundamental elements:

A content hub that facilitates users to upload ‘brand-approved’ text and images for generating on-brand content. An AI-driven mechanism called ‘Blend’ that tailors content to align with the brand’s distinct voice and style. ‘Flow,’ which offers pre-set templates and workflows for easy integration into existing apps and systems.

Utilising these elements, a content marketing professional can, for instance, create an Instagram post, complete with a product image and caption, suited for promoting a new product line, all using brand-approved assets.

In a packed generative AI business landscape, Typeface carves its distinct identity via an intense focus on brand governance, safe content, and privacy. The startup assures dedicated AI models for each customer, maintaining the privacy of their assets and activity.

Parasnis asserted that customers fully own all assets they generate on the platform. “Typeface revolutionizes the way enterprises deliver content, empowering every facet of the organization to drive exceptional results with unprecedented speed,” he reported.

The Typeface venture also benefits from the rapidly intensifying interest in generative AI. As per a FreshBooks survey, approximately a quarter of business owners stated they are currently using or testing generative AI tools, with over 66% keen to try them within the coming year.

The survey’s findings mirror the trend observed in venture capital firms, as indicated by a PitchBook report. The report states that VC firms significantly boosted their stakes in the generative AI sector, investing $4.8 and $4.5 billion in 2021 and 2022, respectively, as against $408 million in 2018.

Looking ahead, Abhay Parasnis seems optimistic. He avers that the funding will serve the startup’s mission to innovate and expand quickly to cater to distinct enterprise requirements. “This funding serves as the catalyst for a robust product roadmap and go-to-market expansion, empowering enterprises to effortlessly generate personalized content at every customer touchpoint, safely and from within their existing enterprise workflows,” he added.

