In an age where artificial intelligence is revolutionizing various facets of our lives, two former Spotify data scientists, Alex Sambvani and Gabriel Duncan, introduce an AI solution named Slang.ai. The brainchild of these two scientists aims to effectively manage incoming calls to enhance customer management and streamline operations for restaurants, retailers, and other traditional upscale businesses.

With Slang.ai, businesses can harness the power of AI to act as an ever-dependable team member that provides accurate responses to customer queries and drives higher revenue. The AI-powered platform depicts an advanced level of customer service by catering to each caller in a personalized way.

Slang.ai can be best described as a digital phone secretary, capable of attending to queries, and managing reservations, including modifications, through integrations with platforms such as OpenTable and Resy. The platform allows customers to book, amend reservations, and inform the business about any delays.

In addition to the superior customer interaction, the platform also caters to the operational standpoint. Businesses gain the advantage of selectively routing calls that require human intervention. Sambvani asserts that the platform's automated speech recognition can comprehend callers across age groups and understand diverse accents. If substantiated, this can disseminate its prowess that could overcome the setbacks of auto speech recognition technology in handling a multiplicity of dialects.

Peak periods often see brick-and-mortar businesses grapple with staff inadequacy, which invariably leads to missed calls, and eventually a decline in potential revenue. Slang.ai has powerfully addressed this issue by acknowledging all calls and ensuring it doesn't lose potential sales. The platform further expands its serviceability by providing insights on popular customer reasons for calling and alerting the operators about recurrent complaints or untapped opportunities.

Slang.ai is treading on a path of change along with some other startups like Goodcall and ConverseNow that resonate with a common theme of technology alleviating phone interactions. Goodcall offers businesses a free AI-powered conversational platform, and ConverseNow and Kea specifically cater to quick service restaurants with AI-driven communication assistant to manage orders through phone, chat, drive-thru, and self-service kiosks.

