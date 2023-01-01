Terms of Service

These Terms of Service (“Terms“) govern your access to and use of AppMaster’s Sites and Service. We've tried to keep the Terms as straightforward as possible. If you have any comments or questions about these Terms, please email us and let us know.

General Privacy Policy

This General Privacy Policy explains how we collect, use, disclose, and protect visitors’ and users’ information as part of the Service. Any discussion of your use of the Service in this Policy is meant to include your visits and other interactions with the Sites and Services, whether or not you are a user of AppMaster product.

EU & Swiss Privacy Policy

This Policy explains how we collect, use, disclose, and protect Data Subjects’ information as part of the Service in accordance with data-protection laws in the UK, EU, EEA, and Switzerland (collectively the “Data Protection Laws”).

Acceptable Use Policy

This Acceptable Use Policy sets forth use restrictions and the types of activities and/or content that is prohibited from being posted, published, or uploaded on or to the Service. Any capitalized terms not defined in this Acceptable Use Policy shall have the meanings set forth in our Terms of Service.

Copyright Policy

AppMaster respects the intellectual property of others, and expects its users to do the same. We will respond to notices of alleged copyright infringement that comply with applicable law.

Trademark Policy

AppMaster name and logos usage policy. Check it out before using AppMaster Trademark.

California "Do Not Sell My Info" Notice

If you are a California resident, and to the extent that any of these services are considered a “sale” of personal information under the CCPA, then you have the right to opt-out of the sale.