A code repository, also known as a source code repository or version control system (VCS), refers to a centralized storage system where developers store, maintain, and manage the source code for software applications and projects. Within the context of mobile app development, code repositories are a cornerstone for organizing and tracking the evolution of software projects over time, collaboration among developers, and maintaining various stages and versions of code bases with ease and efficiency.

Code repositories provide essential features such as version control, branching, and merging, which enable developers to work on multiple aspects of a project concurrently, track changes, and seamlessly integrate different parts of the project without conflicts. By using a code repository, mobile app developers can maintain a historical record of all changes made to the code, allowing them to easily rollback to previous versions in case of issues and discrepancies.

Code repositories can be classified into two categories, centralized and distributed. Centralized repositories, such as Subversion (SVN), store the history of a code base on a central server, while distributed repositories, such as Git and Mercurial, are designed with a distributed architecture. This means that each developer has a full copy of the entire project history on their local machine, thus promoting collaboration, redundancy, and faster code operations.

Git, one of the most popular distributed version control systems, is widely used in mobile app development due to its flexibility, efficiency, and superior branching and merging capabilities. Git enables the use of services like GitHub and GitLab, which provide remote repositories, collaboration tools, and user-friendly interfaces for managing and sharing source code on the cloud.

In today's highly competitive mobile app development landscape, the value of comprehensive and efficient code repositories cannot be overstated. According to a survey conducted by the repository hosting platform, GitHub, in 2020, more than 40 million developers actively collaborate on over 100 million repositories, highlighting the necessity for efficient code management tools.

