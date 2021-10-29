hands ico Grow with AppMaster.
SMM Specialist

Work category Sales & Marketing
Remote Remote
Work schedule Full-time
If you desire to promote innovative technologies in a friendly expert way on our social media and want to gain experience in the US market, we are looking for you to join our team!

What you’ll be doing:

  • Develop and promote product recognition, build an audience
  • Create and manage social media advertising campaigns
  • Generate incoming traffic and user acquisition
  • Adaptation of existing content (articles, news, posts) for various formats (Twitter, Facebook, Linkedin, blogs)
  • Development of the company's YouTube channel

We’re excited if you have:

  • Work experience in SMM from 2 years
  • Experience in IT
  • Excellent knowledge of advertising traffic on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter
  • The ability to communicate freely in English
  • Excellent knowledge of Google Analytics, Google Tag Manager
  • Possession of social media targeting tools
  • Possession of graphic editors will be a plus

What we offer:

  • Use the latest cutting-edge technologies with an opportunity for growth
  • Ability to work remotely
  • Competitive salary
  • Flexible schedule
  • Regular increase based on the results of the contribution to the product

