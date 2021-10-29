SMM Specialist

If you desire to promote innovative technologies in a friendly expert way on our social media and want to gain experience in the US market, we are looking for you to join our team!
What you’ll be doing:
- Develop and promote product recognition, build an audience
- Create and manage social media advertising campaigns
- Generate incoming traffic and user acquisition
- Adaptation of existing content (articles, news, posts) for various formats (Twitter, Facebook, Linkedin, blogs)
- Development of the company's YouTube channel
We’re excited if you have:
- Work experience in SMM from 2 years
- Experience in IT
- Excellent knowledge of advertising traffic on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter
- The ability to communicate freely in English
- Excellent knowledge of Google Analytics, Google Tag Manager
- Possession of social media targeting tools
- Possession of graphic editors will be a plus
What we offer:
- Use the latest cutting-edge technologies with an opportunity for growth
- Ability to work remotely
- Competitive salary
- Flexible schedule
- Regular increase based on the results of the contribution to the product
