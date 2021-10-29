hands ico Grow with AppMaster.
Become our partner right arrow ico
Grow with AppMaster Grow with AppMaster.
Become our partner arrow ico

Partner Relations Manager

Work category Sales & Marketing
Remote Remote
Work schedule Full-time
Apply Now

If you enjoy promoting high-tech products and developing a partner network, we are glad to see you on our team!

What you’ll be doing:

  • Finding and building relationships with companies that develop custom applications in classical programming languages
  • Search and build relationships with companies that develop custom applications on no-code and low code platforms
  • Producing a presentation
  • Work with objections
  • Leading the customer from the first contact to the sale
  • Post-sales customer support (assistance in organizing training, selling additional services, and expanding functionality)

We’re excited if you have:

  • Understanding of the IT industry and software development
  • Work experience in a similar position at least three years
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Presentation skills
  • Competent writing and speaking
  • Skills of working with objections Understanding the specifics of programming languages
  • Interest in technology, software, SaaS, startups

What we offer:

  • Depending on your language proficiency, you will work with clients from the CIS or the US, Europe, East Asia
  • Ability to work remotely
  • Competitive salary
  • Bonuses from sales
  • Career
  • The opportunity to join an exciting project that will change the world of software development

Join our community

Partner Relations Manager
Sales & Marketing Sales & Marketing
Remote Remote
Work schedule Full-time
United States
+1

.doc, .docx, .pdf, .txt, .rtf (max file size 10MB)

By submitting this form, I acknowledge receipt of AppMaster's Privacy Policy.

Back to Career Page