Partner Relations Manager
Sales & Marketing
Remote
Full-time
If you enjoy promoting high-tech products and developing a partner network, we are glad to see you on our team!
What you’ll be doing:
- Finding and building relationships with companies that develop custom applications in classical programming languages
- Search and build relationships with companies that develop custom applications on no-code and low code platforms
- Producing a presentation
- Work with objections
- Leading the customer from the first contact to the sale
- Post-sales customer support (assistance in organizing training, selling additional services, and expanding functionality)
We’re excited if you have:
- Understanding of the IT industry and software development
- Work experience in a similar position at least three years
- Excellent communication skills
- Presentation skills
- Competent writing and speaking
- Skills of working with objections Understanding the specifics of programming languages
- Interest in technology, software, SaaS, startups
What we offer:
- Depending on your language proficiency, you will work with clients from the CIS or the US, Europe, East Asia
- Ability to work remotely
- Competitive salary
- Bonuses from sales
- Career
- The opportunity to join an exciting project that will change the world of software development
