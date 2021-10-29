IOS Developer (Swift/SwiftUI)
Engineering
Remote
Full-time
Are you a master in IOS development and looking for a complex, exciting project that will pump your skills? If so, here is the perfect role for you!
What you’ll be doing:
- Develop a framework for dynamic screen rendering and processing of business logic in mobile apps based on SwiftUI
- Interact with backend and frontend teams to create a full-fledged mobile app builder using Server-Driven UI technology
- As part of the project, you will have to work with almost all possible technologies in IOS — from simple screens, widgets, and reactivity to multi-threaded processing of business logic, sensors, and platform-specific functionality
We’re excited if you have:
- Robust object-oriented design and programming skills with Swift
- Experience with SwiftUI
- Deep experience with iOS SDK
- Intimate knowledge of iOS design patterns and Apple’s Human Interface Guidelines
- Up to speed with the latest iOS version changes, features, and requirements
- Deep experience with Apple development tools
- Solid understanding of Protobuf, JSON, REST, and other similar web services
- A reliable account of the software development process, including unit testing and release management
- Ability to brainstorm and effectively discuss technology ideas and issues
What we offer:
- Use the latest cutting edge technologies with an opportunity for growth
- Remote work
- Competitive salary
- Flexible schedule
- Regular increase based on the results of the contribution to the product
