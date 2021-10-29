hands ico Grow with AppMaster.
IOS Developer (Swift/SwiftUI)

Work category Engineering
Remote Remote
Work schedule Full-time
Are you a master in IOS development and looking for a complex, exciting project that will pump your skills? If so, here is the perfect role for you!

What you’ll be doing:

  • Develop a framework for dynamic screen rendering and processing of business logic in mobile apps based on SwiftUI
  • Interact with backend and frontend teams to create a full-fledged mobile app builder using Server-Driven UI technology
  • As part of the project, you will have to work with almost all possible technologies in IOS — from simple screens, widgets, and reactivity to multi-threaded processing of business logic, sensors, and platform-specific functionality

We’re excited if you have:

  • Robust object-oriented design and programming skills with Swift
  • Experience with SwiftUI
  • Deep experience with iOS SDK
  • Intimate knowledge of iOS design patterns and Apple’s Human Interface Guidelines
  • Up to speed with the latest iOS version changes, features, and requirements
  • Deep experience with Apple development tools
  • Solid understanding of Protobuf, JSON, REST, and other similar web services
  • A reliable account of the software development process, including unit testing and release management
  • Ability to brainstorm and effectively discuss technology ideas and issues

What we offer:

  • Use the latest cutting edge technologies with an opportunity for growth
  • Remote work
  • Competitive salary
  • Flexible schedule
  • Regular increase based on the results of the contribution to the product

Join our community

