Frontend Developer (Vue3/NUXT3)

Work category Engineering
Remote Remote
Work schedule Full-time
Apply Now

Are you an experienced front-end developer and looking for a complex, exciting project that will pump your skills? Then we have a perfect suggestion for you!

What you’ll be doing:

  • Work closely with business and product to analyze requirements and complete system design, development, expansion, or code reconstruction
  • Design and plan the overall architecture and technical specifications of the system, and implement them in daily development practices
  • Responsible for tackling technical difficulties and designing and coding key systems

We’re excited if you have:

  • Experience in frontend positions
  • Excellent knowledge of HTML5, CSS, JavaScript (Ajax)
  • Experience in cross-browser layout for different platforms
  • Knowledge of the Vue framework and experience in implementing complex tasks with its help
  • Experience with Jira, BitBucket, Confluence is an advantage
  • General understanding of the Scrum methodology

What we offer:

  • Use the latest cutting edge technologies with an opportunity for growth
  • Ability to work remote
  • Competitive salary
  • Flexible schedule
  • Regular increase based on the results of the contribution to the product

