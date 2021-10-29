Frontend Developer (Vue3/NUXT3)
Apply Now
Engineering
Remote
Full-time
Are you an experienced front-end developer and looking for a complex, exciting project that will pump your skills? Then we have a perfect suggestion for you!
What you’ll be doing:
- Work closely with business and product to analyze requirements and complete system design, development, expansion, or code reconstruction
- Design and plan the overall architecture and technical specifications of the system, and implement them in daily development practices
- Responsible for tackling technical difficulties and designing and coding key systems
We’re excited if you have:
- Experience in frontend positions
- Excellent knowledge of HTML5, CSS, JavaScript (Ajax)
- Experience in cross-browser layout for different platforms
- Knowledge of the Vue framework and experience in implementing complex tasks with its help
- Experience with Jira, BitBucket, Confluence is an advantage
- General understanding of the Scrum methodology
What we offer:
- Use the latest cutting edge technologies with an opportunity for growth
- Ability to work remote
- Competitive salary
- Flexible schedule
- Regular increase based on the results of the contribution to the product
Join our communityFrontend Developer (Vue3/NUXT3)
Engineering
Remote
Full-time
+1
.doc, .docx, .pdf, .txt, .rtf (max file size 10MB)
By submitting this form, I acknowledge receipt of AppMaster's Privacy Policy.