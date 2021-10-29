Customer Success Engineer
Engineering
Remote
Full-time
Are you passionate about no-code platforms, and have a talent for tech problem-solving, identifying new opportunities, and continuous process improvements? If so, this is the perfect role for you!
What you’ll be doing:
- Collaborate with clients to plan/map their project requirements, process, data.
This work may include but is not limited to:
- Client consultations to ensure best practice translation of their workflows into the AppMaster.io platform
- Customize our platform to reflect our clients' projects and workflows
- Verify and perform testing on platform configurations
- Support client testing
- You will support and troubleshoot client project issues
- You will scope and author consulting services SOW documents
- You will translate client needs into new core product software requirements
- You will create platform documentation and use cases
- Collaborate with the marketer to create training materials for users
We’re excited if you have:
- BS plus at least 2 years industry and/or research experience or MS
- Good level understanding of application architecture (backend, frontend, mobile apps)
- Base level understanding of programming languages
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
What we offer:
- Use the latest cutting edge technologies with an opportunity for growth
- Ability to work remote
- Competitive salary
- Flexible schedule
- Regular increase based on the results of the contribution to the product
