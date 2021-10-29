hands ico Grow with AppMaster.
Customer Success Engineer

Work category Engineering
Remote Remote
Work schedule Full-time
Apply Now

Are you passionate about no-code platforms, and have a talent for tech problem-solving, identifying new opportunities, and continuous process improvements? If so, this is the perfect role for you!

What you’ll be doing:

  • Collaborate with clients to plan/map their project requirements, process, data.
    This work may include but is not limited to:
  • Client consultations to ensure best practice translation of their workflows into the AppMaster.io platform
  • Customize our platform to reflect our clients' projects and workflows
  • Verify and perform testing on platform configurations
  • Support client testing
  • You will support and troubleshoot client project issues
  • You will scope and author consulting services SOW documents
  • You will translate client needs into new core product software requirements
  • You will create platform documentation and use cases
  • Collaborate with the marketer to create training materials for users

We’re excited if you have:

  • BS plus at least 2 years industry and/or research experience or MS
  • Good level understanding of application architecture (backend, frontend, mobile apps)
  • Base level understanding of programming languages
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills

What we offer:

  • Use the latest cutting edge technologies with an opportunity for growth
  • Ability to work remote
  • Competitive salary
  • Flexible schedule
  • Regular increase based on the results of the contribution to the product

