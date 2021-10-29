Brand Marketing Specialist
Sales & Marketing
Remote
Full-time
If you are passionate about information technology, know how to promote a new product, and want to gain experience in the US market, you’re welcome to join our team!
What you’ll be doing:
- You must have demonstrated excellence in running social media accounts, particularly as it pertains to organic user growth and engagement
- One of your primary tasks as part of this role is to run all social media channels, including posting content, stories, and explore expansion into new channels
- We hope you love to write and are a talented storyteller since you'll be responsible for creating email marketing campaigns to supplement communication via social media
- You'll work directly with the company founders to tangibly increase brand awareness within the San Francisco Bay area
- Organizing of events
- Giving input on marketing initiatives and suggesting creative ways to improve the company’s public image
- Conducting research on marketing initiatives of the company’s competitors
- Monitoring of media coverage on events and media releases that were issued and creating press clippings
- Lead the effort to create physical branded items and merchandise
- Create, together with a copywriter, customer success stories, including in video format
- Agree on publications in the media on a non-profit basis (offer interesting content ideas to publications)
- Collaborate with contractors to create creative product videos
We’re excited if you have:
- Digital-minded with a strong understanding of mobile and social marketing platforms, creative approaches to campaigns
- Self-starter with excellent creative and critical thinking skills
- Strong attention to detail and comfortable handling multiple ongoing programs with varying priorities, deliverables, and deadlines
- Excellent written and verbal interpersonal skills. You can simplify complex topics and explain them clearly and concisely
- Ability to work quickly under pressure and adapt to changing environments
- Diplomatic approach to relationship management
- Flexible, you can handle challenges while maintaining your cool and sense of humor
What we offer:
- Use the latest cutting-edge technologies with an opportunity for growth
- Ability to work remotely
- Competitive salary
- Flexible schedule
- Regular increase based on the results of the contribution to the product
