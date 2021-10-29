hands ico Grow with AppMaster.
Brand Marketing Specialist

Work category Sales & Marketing
Remote Remote
Work schedule Full-time
If you are passionate about information technology, know how to promote a new product, and want to gain experience in the US market, you’re welcome to join our team!

What you’ll be doing:

  • You must have demonstrated excellence in running social media accounts, particularly as it pertains to organic user growth and engagement
  • One of your primary tasks as part of this role is to run all social media channels, including posting content, stories, and explore expansion into new channels
  • We hope you love to write and are a talented storyteller since you'll be responsible for creating email marketing campaigns to supplement communication via social media
  • You'll work directly with the company founders to tangibly increase brand awareness within the San Francisco Bay area
  • Organizing of events
  • Giving input on marketing initiatives and suggesting creative ways to improve the company’s public image
  • Conducting research on marketing initiatives of the company’s competitors
  • Monitoring of media coverage on events and media releases that were issued and creating press clippings
  • Lead the effort to create physical branded items and merchandise
  • Create, together with a copywriter, customer success stories, including in video format
  • Agree on publications in the media on a non-profit basis (offer interesting content ideas to publications)
  • Collaborate with contractors to create creative product videos

We’re excited if you have:

  • Digital-minded with a strong understanding of mobile and social marketing platforms, creative approaches to campaigns
  • Self-starter with excellent creative and critical thinking skills
  • Strong attention to detail and comfortable handling multiple ongoing programs with varying priorities, deliverables, and deadlines
  • Excellent written and verbal interpersonal skills. You can simplify complex topics and explain them clearly and concisely
  • Ability to work quickly under pressure and adapt to changing environments
  • Diplomatic approach to relationship management
  • Flexible, you can handle challenges while maintaining your cool and sense of humor

What we offer:

  • Use the latest cutting-edge technologies with an opportunity for growth
  • Ability to work remotely
  • Competitive salary
  • Flexible schedule
  • Regular increase based on the results of the contribution to the product

