Backend developer (Golang)

Work category Engineering
Remote Remote
Work schedule Full-time
Are you a real PRO in Golang and looking for new challenging tasks to lift you up in the future of technologies? Let’s see, we can propose something!

What you’ll be doing:

  • Working with a team of Golang experts developing a distributed highly available application
  • Report directly to the CTO in a highly visible role with career growth potential
  • Participate in peer code reviews, architectural discussions, and sprint planning within the organization
  • Design and build well written and tested code

We’re excited if you have:

  • At Least 3 Years of experience and knowledge of Software Engineering with Go/Golang
  • Deep knowledge and experience in RDBMS (PostgreSQL is preferred)
  • REST, JSON, Protobuf, RabbitMQ, Redis
  • Machine Learning is a plus

What we offer:

  • Use the latest cutting edge technologies with an opportunity for growth
  • Remote work
  • Competitive salary
  • Flexible schedule
  • Regular increase and promotion based on the results of the contribution to the product

