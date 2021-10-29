Backend developer (Golang)
Engineering
Remote
Full-time
Are you a real PRO in Golang and looking for new challenging tasks to lift you up in the future of technologies? Let’s see, we can propose something!
What you’ll be doing:
- Working with a team of Golang experts developing a distributed highly available application
- Report directly to the CTO in a highly visible role with career growth potential
- Participate in peer code reviews, architectural discussions, and sprint planning within the organization
- Design and build well written and tested code
We’re excited if you have:
- At Least 3 Years of experience and knowledge of Software Engineering with Go/Golang
- Deep knowledge and experience in RDBMS (PostgreSQL is preferred)
- REST, JSON, Protobuf, RabbitMQ, Redis
- Machine Learning is a plus
What we offer:
- Use the latest cutting edge technologies with an opportunity for growth
- Remote work
- Competitive salary
- Flexible schedule
- Regular increase and promotion based on the results of the contribution to the product
