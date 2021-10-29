hands ico Grow with AppMaster.
Android Developer (Kotlin)

Work category Engineering
Remote Remote
Work schedule Full-time
Are you an expert in Android development and desire to be engaged in a challenging and modern development process? Then we have something inspiring for you!

What you’ll be doing:

  • Development of the product and its integration with back-end services
  • Translate designs and wireframes into high-quality code
  • Design, build and maintain high performance, reusable, and reliable code
  • Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of the application
  • Identify and correct bottlenecks and fix bugs
  • Help maintain code quality, organization, and automatization
  • Work alongside other engineers who are working on different layers of the infrastructure
  • Collaborative problem solving, sophisticated design, and creating quality products are essential

We’re excited if you have:

  • Strong knowledge of Android SDK, different versions of Android, and how to deal with different screen sizes
  • Familiarity with Restful APIs to connect Android applications to back-end services
  • Strong knowledge of Android UI design principles, patterns, and best practices
  • Experience with offline storage, threading, and performance tuning
  • Ability to design applications around natural user interfaces, such as “touch”
  • Familiarity with the use of additional sensors, such as gyroscopes and accelerometers
  • Knowledge of the open-source Android ecosystem and the libraries available for common tasks
  • Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements
  • Familiarity with cloud message APIs and push notifications
  • A knack for benchmarking and optimization
  • Understanding of Google’s Android design principles and interface guidelines
  • Proficient understanding of code versioning tools
  • Familiarity with continuous integration

What we offer:

  • Use the latest cutting edge technologies with an opportunity for growth
  • Ability to work remote
  • Competitive salary
  • Flexible schedule
  • Regular increase based on the results of the contribution to the product

