Android Developer (Kotlin)
Engineering
Remote
Full-time
Are you an expert in Android development and desire to be engaged in a challenging and modern development process? Then we have something inspiring for you!
What you’ll be doing:
- Development of the product and its integration with back-end services
- Translate designs and wireframes into high-quality code
- Design, build and maintain high performance, reusable, and reliable code
- Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of the application
- Identify and correct bottlenecks and fix bugs
- Help maintain code quality, organization, and automatization
- Work alongside other engineers who are working on different layers of the infrastructure
- Collaborative problem solving, sophisticated design, and creating quality products are essential
We’re excited if you have:
- Strong knowledge of Android SDK, different versions of Android, and how to deal with different screen sizes
- Familiarity with Restful APIs to connect Android applications to back-end services
- Strong knowledge of Android UI design principles, patterns, and best practices
- Experience with offline storage, threading, and performance tuning
- Ability to design applications around natural user interfaces, such as “touch”
- Familiarity with the use of additional sensors, such as gyroscopes and accelerometers
- Knowledge of the open-source Android ecosystem and the libraries available for common tasks
- Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements
- Familiarity with cloud message APIs and push notifications
- A knack for benchmarking and optimization
- Understanding of Google’s Android design principles and interface guidelines
- Proficient understanding of code versioning tools
- Familiarity with continuous integration
What we offer:
- Use the latest cutting edge technologies with an opportunity for growth
- Ability to work remote
- Competitive salary
- Flexible schedule
- Regular increase based on the results of the contribution to the product
